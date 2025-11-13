Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market to Exceed US $2.84 Billion by 2029, with 22% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market From 2025 To 2029?

In recent times, the size of the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) roadside unit market has seen an impressive exponential growth. Forecasts suggest a growth from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.29 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. Factors contributing to the historic growth period include increased government spending on the modernization of transport, the rising requirement for in-the-moment traffic monitoring, growing demand for communication between vehicles and infrastructure, along with an increased public consciousness about roadway safety technology.

In the coming years, the market size of the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) roadside unit market is anticipated to experience impressive growth, reaching $2.85 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0%. This increase during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the rising adoption of 5G-integrated vehicles, a growing emphasis on anticipatory traffic management, an increase in urbanization and vehicle density, greater cooperation between the auto and telecommunication industries, and an uptick in investment in edge computing for connected vehicles. Noteworthy trends during this period involve advancements in edge computing for swift-latency communication, the amalgamation of cloud-based traffic management platforms, technological innovations in vehicle-to-everything security protocols, progress in sensor fusion for instantaneous data processing, and groundbreaking developments in AI-propelled predictive maintenance for roadside units.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market?

The growth of the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) roadside unit market is anticipated to be fuelled by increasing vehicular movement on roads and highways. The traffic of motor vehicles, encompassing their number, speed, and movement patterns, is seeing a consistent surge due to the obligation for several individuals to depend on private transport for day-to-day travel and errands, stemming from the limited access, inadequacy, and inconvenience associated with current public transportation systems. C-V2X roadside units aid in managing traffic effectively by facilitating real-time interaction between cars and infrastructure, which in turn augments traffic movement, safety, and congestion regulation. For instance, in 2025, the Department for Transport, a UK government entity, revealed that car traffic had increased 1.9% from 2023 to 256.1 billion vehicle miles compared to 2024, while bus and coach traffic rose by 1.7% to 2.0 billion vehicle miles, and motorcycle traffic surged by 3.5% to 3.0 billion vehicle miles. Consequently, the continuous rise in automotive traffic volumes is fuelling the expansion of the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) roadside unit market.

Major players in the Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Global Market Report 2025 include:

• DENSO Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• NEC Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Harman International Industries Inc.

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

• Neusoft Corporation

• U-blox AG

• Kapsch TrafficCom AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market?

Leading firms in the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) roadside unit market are prioritizing obtaining accreditations to manage roads and expressways. Accreditations act as official proof of an individual's achievement, eligibility, or adherence to a certain norm or requirement. For example, in July 2024, Applied Information, a tech firm based in the US, achieved FCC certification for its Glance C-V2X Roadside Unit. The Glance system comes pre-installed with applications pertaining to safety and convenience, eliminating the necessity for expensive configuration and customization. When integrated with traffic signals, it supports features like preempting for emergency vehicles, prioritizing transit signals, warnings for red light infractions, and notifications for preparing for green signals. The system's distinct close-to-ground installation design and provides software updates over the air. It also includes cloud-based infrastructure monitoring via the Glance platform.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market Segments

The cellular vehicle-to-everything (c-v2x) roadside unitmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles

3) By Technology: Cellular-Based Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X), Direct Communication Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X)

4) By Application: Traffic Management, Safety Services, Autonomous Driving, Fleet Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Transportation, Automotive, Smart Cities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Antenna Systems, Communication Modules, Processing Units, Power Supply Units, Sensor Devices

2) By Software: Traffic Management Software, Network Security Software, Data Analytics Software, Vehicle Communication Software, Monitoring And Control Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services, Technical Support Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) Roadside Unit Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) roadside units. It is expected that the most rapid growth in this market will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The areas documented in the C-V2X roadside unit global market report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

