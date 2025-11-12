Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,504 in the last 365 days.

Chief Justice Jensen will not seek re-election as Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Jensen

Chief Justice Jon Jensen has announced that he will not seek re-election as Chief Justice for the North Dakota Supreme Court. After his term as Chief Justice expires, he will remain on the state supreme court.

View Chief Justice Jensen's letter here:  Download .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chief Justice Jensen will not seek re-election as Chief Justice.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more