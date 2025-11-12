Chief Justice Jensen will not seek re-election as Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen has announced that he will not seek re-election as Chief Justice for the North Dakota Supreme Court. After his term as Chief Justice expires, he will remain on the state supreme court. View Chief Justice Jensen's letter here: Download .

