Curtains Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Curtains Market From 2025 To 2029?

In recent times, the size of the curtains market has experienced swift expansion. The market's worth, which is expected to increase from $12.96 billion in 2024 to $14.44 billion in 2025, forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The remarkable growth during the historical period could be attributed to factors such as the emergence of smart homes, expansion in commercial spaces, growth within the hospitality industry, retail industry development, and heightened concern for energy efficiency.

In the forthcoming years, the curtains market size is projected to experience accelerated growth, escalating to $21.99 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include a rise in homeownership, an increase in home renovation activities, swift urbanization, growth in disposable income, and an enhanced understanding of interior design aesthetics. The forecast period will also see major trends such as the integration of smart blinds, the addition of voice control features, the incorporation of energy-saving technologies, the inclusion of remote control facilities, and the unveiling of novel mechanisms aimed at improving user experience and durability.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Curtains Market?

The upward trend in home improvement projects is projected to fuel the expansion of the curtains market in the future. Home enhancements, ranging from functional changes to aesthetic upgrades, are on the rise due to the growing trend of remote working, motivating individuals to enhance their living spaces for superior comfort and productivity. Curtains play a significant role in these improvements, immediately elevating room aesthetics and overall interior design. For instance, per the US Department of Agriculture, it's expected that by 2025, annual expenses on home upgrades and maintenance will increase by 1.2%, amassing to approximately $477 billion by the third quarter. The spending is expected to stabilize and rebound. Total remodeling expenses are expected to touch $509 billion, a 6.4% surge powered by mild economic growth and increased home equity. Thus, the escalating interest in home enhancement projects is fuelling the expansion of the curtains market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Curtains Market?

Major players in the Curtains Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Welspun Living Limited

• Persan Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

• D’Décor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

• Designers Guild Limited

• JHT Textile Group Co. Ltd.

• Création Baumann AG

• Gustav Gerster GmbH & Co. KG

• Linens Home Textile A.S.

• Zynna

• Akman Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Curtains Sector?

Key players in the curtains market are directing their efforts towards the production of innovative products like custom-fitted smart blinds, aiming to provide solutions that optimize space. These smart blinds are bespoke window curtains with automated features that enable customizable control over light and privacy levels. For example, Eve, a smart home firm based in Germany, introduced the Eve Blinds Collection in June 2024, which includes these customizable smart blinds. The collection and roller shades equipped with the Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit can be manipulated using an iPhone, Android device, or voice-activated assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. In addition, they come with a pull cord for manual operation. The Eve app lets users create schedules to automatically adjust the blinds in sync with daily routines. With the advanced Matter standard and Thread network technology, installation of these blinds is straightforward, taking only minutes through the app or voice prompts.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Curtains Market Segments

The curtainsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Window Curtains, Shower Curtains, Door Curtains, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Automatic, Manual

3) By Installation: New Construction, Retrofit

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Window Curtains: Rod Pocket Curtains, Grommet Curtains, Tab Top Curtains, Pleated Curtains, Sheer Curtains, Blackout Curtains, Thermal Curtains

2) By Shower Curtains: Vinyl Shower Curtains, Fabric Shower Curtains, PEVA Or EVA Shower Curtains, Textured Shower Curtains, Printed Shower Curtains, Waterproof Lined Shower Curtains

3) By Door Curtains: Beaded Door Curtains, Fabric Door Curtains, Mesh Door Curtains, String Door Curtains, Magnetic Door Curtains

4) By Other Product Types: Cafe Curtains, Valances, Swags And Cascades, Roman Curtains, Panel Curtains

Which Regions Are Dominating The Curtains Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Curtains Global Market Report, North America led as the dominant region in the year 2024. As for projected growth, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest expansion within the forecast timeline. The comprehensive report includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

