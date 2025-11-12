The Window Man Expands Sound Abatement Offerings for Northern VA, Historic District Homeowners

The Educational Window Company

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Window Man, recognized as Northern Virginia’s educational replacement window authority, has introduced a range of high-performance storm windows designed to combat urban noise pollution. These secondary glazing options offer enhanced Sound Transmission Class (STC) ratings, exceeding traditional double-pane performance.In response to growing residential concerns about ambient noise from traffic, railways, and construction, The Window Man has expanded its showroom to feature full-size, installed models demonstrating STC levels of 40 or more. The inclusion of laminated glass options and wider airspace configurations reflects an industry-wide shift toward precision acoustics in residential design Recent case studies show that sound abatement ratings improve significantly when Mon-Ray high-performance storm windows are mounted over primary single-pane units. This layered approach is now available for both interior and exterior applications, providing architectural flexibility for older and historic homes.By emphasizing STC-tested materials, The Window Man supports homeowners seeking to mitigate noise while maintaining visual aesthetics and energy efficiency. These systems also meet or exceed AAMA and NFRC testing standards, confirming structural integrity and air leakage resistance.About The Window Man: The Window Man is a family-owned window installation and education center that has served the greater Washington D.C. metro area since 1989. Known for its “We Educate… You Decide” philosophy, the company offers access to industry-certified brands and hands-on product comparisons through one of the region’s largest interactive showrooms.

