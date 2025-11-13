Outstaffer Launches AI Recruiter Powered by 'Anna' — the Conversational AI That Interviews Like a Human

Outstaffer AI Recruiter automates up to 90% of the hiring process with AI interviews, saving 15–20 hours per hire, improving speed, fairness & quality.

YARRA VALLEY, AUSTRALIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outstaffer, the all-in-one AI Recruitment, HR, and Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today announced the launch of Outstaffer AI Recruiter , a managed recruitment service powered by Anna, its conversational AI that conducts natural, human-like interviews with candidates.Trained on tens of thousands of conversational AI interviews across APAC over 12 months, Outstaffer AI Recruiter has proven its ability to process inbound applications, conduct structured interviews, score candidates, and produce validated shortlists faster and more fairly than traditional recruitment — while maintaining human oversight throughout.By combining AI-led interviews with recruiter validation, Outstaffer AI Recruiter automates up to 90% of the hiring process — from application intake and first-round interviews to ranking and shortlisting — without requiring any software setup or training. The result: verified shortlists in 4–7 days, 15–20+ hours saved per role, and a significantly better candidate experience.“Most businesses are frustrated with spending hours processing hundreds of inbound applications or paying large recruitment fees for agencies to do it for them,” said Thomas Derum, Founder and CEO of Outstaffer. “Outstaffer AI Recruiter is a managed service that fixes that problem. It interviews, assesses, and ranks every candidate, with Outstaffer’s recruiters reviewing and validating each result to deliver a shortlist in days. Hiring managers only meet AI-assessed and recruiter-validated finalists — saving hours of time and effort. No CV slog, no screening calls — just meaningful final interviews with the best applicants. And because there’s no software to install or learn, companies can embed AI into their hiring process immediately. Candidates benefit too: every applicant gets an interview, an outcome, and a response, creating a faster, fairer, and better candidate experience.”MEET ANNA: CONVERSATIONAL AI THAT INTERVIEWS LIKE A HUMANAt the heart of Outstaffer AI Recruiter is Anna, a conversational AI agent trained to conduct natural, human-like interviews with candidates — 24/7, across time zones and countries. Anna interviews like a senior recruiter, asking follow-up questions, engaging in context-appropriate ways, and adapting her tone and pacing to each candidate’s responses.Independent research covering 70,000+ applications found that AI-led interviews, when paired with recruiter oversight, produced outstanding results:• 78% of applicants chose the AI interviewer when given a choice.• 71% of open-ended feedback for AI interviews was positive, compared with 52% for human interviews.• +12% more job offers, +18% more job starts, and +17% higher 30-day retention.• 45% fewer reports of gender-based discrimination.• 92.6% candidate acceptance rate with an average NPS of 8.97.Every interview Anna conducts is recorded, transcribed, and scored across 100+ skill dimensions, including customer service skills, CEFR language level, and critical thinking. Outstaffer recruiters then review, validate, and deliver ranked shortlists — ensuring the speed of AI and the judgment of human expertise work together seamlessly.REINVENTING THE HIRING PROCESSUnlike SaaS tools that require significant configuration, testing and training, Outstaffer AI Recruiter is a fully managed service. Clients don’t operate software — they receive outcomes.HOW IT WORKS:Step 1: Role Calibration (30 min)Outstaffer runs a short calibration session to define what great looks like — including the job description, must-have and nice-to-have skills, and the ideal candidate profile.Step 2: Job AdvertisingOutstaffer advertises the role across leading local job boards from its 2,500+ partner network — with zero lift required from the client’s team.Step 3: Applications Processed AutomaticallyEvery application is reviewed automatically by the Outstaffer Platform. Outstaffer AI invites all applicants to an interview within minutes — eliminating manual screening and CV review.Step 4: 24/7 AI-Led InterviewsAnna, Outstaffer’s AI Recruiter, conducts structured, human-like interviews that feel conversational and interactive — fast, fair, and available anytime.Step 5: AI Assessment + Human QAOutstaffer AI assesses each candidate’s customer service skills, CEFR English language level, critical thinking, and over 100 other competencies in a single cohesive interview. Human recruiters then validate authenticity, quality, and fit — ensuring fairness and accuracy.Step 6: Ranked Shortlist DeliveredOnly the top 4–5-star applicants progress. Each shortlisted candidate is presented with a full profile, candidate summary, AI scorecard, skills assessment, estimated CEFR English level, CV, and a complete interview recording and transcript.Step 7: Final Interviews Conducted by the ClientHiring managers meet only AI-assessed and recruiter-validated finalists, saving significant time and effort. No CV slog, no screening calls — just meaningful final interviews with the best applicants.FREE FIRST ROLE OFFERTo mark the launch, Outstaffer is offering eligible organisations a Free First Role Trial , which includes:• One open job role end-to-end through steps 1-6.• A free Premium LinkedIn Job Ad (valued at $500).• A recruiter-validated shortlist within 4–7 days.• No commitment, no software to learn, and no hidden fees.To register and get your first role for free, visit: Outstaffer AI Recruiter First Job Free Offer About OutstafferFounded in Australia’s Yarra Valley, Outstaffer is an All-in-One AI Recruitment, HR, and EOR platform that helps organisations find, hire, and manage employees around the world. The platform combines AI-powered recruitment, a free Borderless HRIS, and global Employer of Record (EOR) services to enable faster hiring, full compliance, and seamless workforce management across borders.With AI that powers up to 90% of the hiring process and human recruiter validation ensuring fairness and quality, Outstaffer delivers both the people companies need and the platform to manage them wherever they live.ABOUT OUTSTAFFERFounded in Australia’s Yarra Valley, Outstaffer is an All-in-One AI Recruitment, HR, and EOR platform that helps organisations find, hire, and manage employees around the world. 