[CAGR of 6.2%] White Goods Coatings Market Growth Study, Innovative Technology, Forecast to 2032

White Goods Coatings Market CAGR

The global white goods coatings market is projected to reach $10.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global white goods coatings market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $10.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "White Goods Coatings Market, by Coating Type (Plastic or Polymer-based Coating and Powder-based Coating), White Goods Type (Washers & Dryers, Refrigerators & Freezers, Dishwashers, Microwave Ovens, Air Conditioners, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032."Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/200171 Prime determinants of growthThe global white goods coatings market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as technological advancements in white goods and advanced functional coatings for appliances. Advanced protective coatings provide specialized functionality that regular coatings and surface treatments are incapable of. These coatings are easy to apply using standard coating processes and can be utilized on a variety of appliance surfaces. These protective coatings are long-lasting, which help to preserve coating functions and extend the service life of white goods, thus improving appearance and eliminating the need for frequent maintenance. However, solvent volatilization during the curing process as well as damage during service result in many flaws and decrease in impermeability, which hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for conformal white goods offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the white goods coatings market.Leading Market Players: -Axalta Coating Systems LLCDymax CorporationThe Sherwin-Williams CompanyAkzonobel N.V.IFS CoatingsGMMDLTecno SupplyVitraCoatWEILBURGER Coatings GmbHPPG Wörwag Coatings GmbH & Co. KG.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-goods-coatings-market/purchase-options The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global white goods coatings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements, others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.The powder-based coating type is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast periodDepending on coating type, the powder-based coating type held the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, accounting for three-fifths of the global white goods coatings market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that polymer coatings are proven to have positive results during vapor test, thus making them ideal coating material. Washing machines and dishwashers need to withstand chemicals and detergents. Polymer-based coatings are durable coatings that are proven to offer resistance to cleaning chemicals and detergents, thus making them ideal coating solution on dishwashers and washing machines.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A199687 The refrigerators &freezers segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032On the basis of white goods type, the refrigerators & freezers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global white goods coatings market revenue and is estimated to garner the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the fact that powder coatings are proven to increase the longevity of refrigerators and freezers while also improving the aesthetic look and design of the appliance. Furthermore, refrigerators and freezers are subjected to various climatic conditions, thus, the durability and resistance to wear and tear are dependent on the coating material. Powder coatings are resistant to chemicals and wear & tear, making them suitable for refrigerators and freezers. Powder coatings have been engineered to be resilient to humidity, UV radiation, and temperature changes. All of these features combine to make powder coatings a viable coating material for refrigerators and freezers, increasing the service life of appliances.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-goods-coatings-market-A199687 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.0% by 2023, accounting for three-fifths share of the global white goods coatings market revenue. This is attributed to the fact that Asia-Pacific is emerging to be one of the fastest growing markets for white goods. White goods companies operating globally are planning to invest in the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific, including India, China, and Indonesia, owing to growing popularity of the smart and advanced appliances, increasing disposable income, and rising millennial population. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the constantly expanding infrastructure and real estate sector, where air conditioning is largely demanded. Growing urbanization and high standard of living, especially in the developing countries including India and China, are driving the demand for white goods, which, in turn, is driving the demand for white goods coatings in Asia-Pacific.For More Details https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-goods-coatings-market-to-reach-10-2-billion-globally-by-2032-at-6-2-cagr-allied-market-research-302016521.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.