Potato Protein Market to Hit $683.0 Million by 2027, Registering at a CAGR of 6.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global potato protein industry garnered $388.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $683 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.Rise in demand for plant based protein, increase in awareness of allergen-free foods, and rise in adoption of vegan lifestyle drive the growth of the global potato protein market. However, lack of R&D process and low protein concentration in potatoes impede the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for organic and clean label food ingredients is expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06109 Rise in demand for clean-label & allergen-free plant-based protein products are the major driving forces of the global Potato Protein market. In addition, benefits offered by potato protein such as ease of digestion and its compatibility with vegan lifestyle fuel its adoption across the globe.Potato protein is obtained during the process of extracting starch from potatoes. When starch is extracted, protein-rich juice is produced, which is further precipitated to extract potato protein. It is available in three types, depending on the protein concentration, isolates, concentrates, and hydrolyzed. It offers superior emulsifying, foaming, and gelling properties. Potato protein has a high content of amino acids, and is free from animal proteins or allergens. This makes potato protein an ideal component in animal feed as well as for human consumption, thereby driving the growth of the global market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/potato-protein-market/purchase-options Allergenicity has become a concern for consumers globally. Several animal and vegetable proteins, such as from soy, milk, egg, or wheat are declarable allergens. In addition, proteins obtained from rice, maize, or pea provide limited solubility, enhanced nutrition, and improved texture. This gives potato protein an edge in the plant protein market, as it provides a combination of superior functionality, high nutrition, and low allergenicity. In addition, potato proteins offer superior emulsifying, foaming, and gelling properties. Furthermore, they serve as a substitute for animal proteins such as egg albumen & egg yolk, meat & meat analogues, and egg-free dressings. Moreover, they are highly regarded as an ingredient for gluten-free bakery products.Potato protein market segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed. By application, it is segregated into animal feed, bakery & confectionery, meat, supplements, others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK. Poland, Netherland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06109 Based on region, Europe accounted for highest market share based on revenue, with nearly two-fifths of the global potato protein market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report also studies the market in regions including LAMEA and North America.Major players profiled in the Potato Protein Market report include Avebe , Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos, Roquette Frères, PEPEES Group, Agrana, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., and Meelunie B.V.Trending Reports:Animal Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-protein-market-A10361 Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-ingredients-market-A07178 Egg Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/egg-protein-market-A06008

