DHS Gives Thanks to More Than 7,500 Veterans Serving in ICE Law Enforcement Who Continue Their Service to Our Country by Arresting the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Rapists, and Other Violent Criminals

DHS honors the patriotism and heroism of Americans who served our country and continue to protect our homeland and freedoms by arresting the worst of the worst criminals across the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today released the following statement on Veterans Day, highlighting the heroic and patriotic sacrifice of more than 7,500 veterans who bravely served in the military and now defend the homeland as members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement.

“On Veterans Day, we are thankful to the more than 7,500 veterans who bravely served in the US Armed Forces and now continue their service to our great nation as members of ICE law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line every single day to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, and other violent criminals. We are eternally grateful to all Americans who have bravely served and protected our freedoms. We are only the land of the free because of the brave.”