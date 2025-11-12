DHS Gives Thanks to More Than 7,500 Veterans Serving in ICE Law Enforcement Who Continue Their Service to Our Country by Arresting the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Rapists, and Other Violent Criminals
DHS honors the patriotism and heroism of Americans who served our country and continue to protect our homeland and freedoms by arresting the worst of the worst criminals across the U.S.
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today released the following statement on Veterans Day, highlighting the heroic and patriotic sacrifice of more than 7,500 veterans who bravely served in the military and now defend the homeland as members of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement.
“On Veterans Day, we are thankful to the more than 7,500 veterans who bravely served in the US Armed Forces and now continue their service to our great nation as members of ICE law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line every single day to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, and other violent criminals. We are eternally grateful to all Americans who have bravely served and protected our freedoms. We are only the land of the free because of the brave.”
Today and every day, America’s ICE officers continue to protect our communities and enforce our nation’s laws by arresting criminal illegal aliens who have committed heinous crimes across the U.S. Some of the worst of the worst ICE arrested on November 10 include:
ICE Houston arrested Jesus Hernandez -Hernandez, a 73-year-old criminal illegal alien of Mexico. Hernandez’s criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 in Dallas County, TX.
ICE Buffalo arrested Delbis De Jesus Hernandez-Vargas, a 46-year-old criminal illegal alien of the Dominican Republic. Hernandez’s criminal history includes a conviction for rape in Bronx, NY.
ICE Salt Lake City arrested Juan Guerra-Ubaldo, a 61-year-old criminal illegal alien of Guatemala. Guerra’s criminal history includes a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor in Washington County, UT.
ICE New York City arrested Luis Castillo-Flores, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien of the Dominican Republic. Castillo’s criminal history includes a conviction for aggravated assault with intent to cause serious physical injury in Bronx, NY.
ICE Philadelphia arrested Albert Miguel Quinones-Quinones, a 38-year-old criminal illegal alien of Colombia. Quinones’s criminal history includes a conviction for sexual assault in the Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas, Pottsville, PA.
###
