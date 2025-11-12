ICE Arrests Fugitive Murderer Released into American Neighborhoods by the Biden Administration

70% of ICE arrests have been of criminal illegal aliens convicted or charged with a crime in the U.S, those who committed crimes in foreign countries are not counted in that statistic

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that on November 4 in Los Angeles, CA, ICE officers arrested Victoria Sorocean, an illegal alien from Moldova wanted in her home country for murder committed with premeditation and exceptional cruelty.

In September 2013, Sorocean and an accomplice were convicted of intentional murder, and she was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Sorocean and an accomplice tortured their victim in an apartment in Chisinau, Moldova. They beat the victim with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the victim out a ninth-floor window.

In an attempt to evade a 17-year prison sentence, Sorocean fled to the United States. Under the first Trump Administration, ICE arrested her on January 10, 2020. Following her arrest, Sorocean engaged in various legal tactics to avoid removal, including filing multiple appeals with the Board of Immigration Appeals and seeking asylum.

In 2022, Sorocean was released back into the country under the Biden administration.

“It shocks the conscience that the Biden Administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick, and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S.”

This case highlights the failures of the previous administration which allowed millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals and murderers like Sorocean, to roam free in American neighborhoods.

ICE officers arrested Sorocean on November 4, 2025, and she will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

###