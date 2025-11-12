DHS’ Operation Midway Blitz Honors Katie Abraham by Arresting Illegal Aliens Charged with Driving Under the Influence in Pritzker’s Sanctuary Illinois

In January 2025, a 20-year-old Illinois woman, Katie Abraham and her friend Chloe Polzin, were killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to honor the legacy of Katie Abraham by relentlessly arresting criminal illegal alien drunk drivers across Illinois. In September, DHS launched Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Abraham, an innocent American girl murdered in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol, in sanctuary Illinois.

“Katie’s death was preventable. She was killed by a man, Julio Cucul Bol, who entered and remained in our country illegally,” said Joe Abraham, Katie’s father. “He was using multiple aliases, exploiting gaps in an overwhelmed and disorganized immigration system. Illinois’ sanctuary law allowed this monster to roam free. He should have been removed long before he could take my daughter’s life. It would be unjust and unreasonable to separate my family’s loss from the policies that failed us. We did everything right. We worked hard, obeyed the law, paid our taxes and trusted that government would protect us in return. That trust was broken. Our leaders — from the governor’s office on down — have not treated immigration as a matter of public safety or national security.”

Some of the illegal aliens arrested for driving under the influence arrested in Operation Midway Blitz include:

Benito Hernandez Ibarra, a previously deported criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of multiple counts of driving under the influence of liquor. ICE lodged a detainer following the arrest of Hernandez Ibarra in 2012 which was not honored, and he was released back into the community.

Javier Castillo Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of driving under the influence of liquor.

Erick Antonio Huerta-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of driving under the influence of liquor.

Oscar Sinchi, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor.





Ismael Lopez-Suarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of multiple counts of driving under the influence of liquor.

Hubert Stanislaw Solek, a criminal illegal alien from Poland who did not leave the U.S. in 2015 as his visitor visa required, he has multiple convictions for driving under the influence of liquor.

Manuel Sanchez-Caceres, a previously deported criminal illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for driving under the influence of liquor.

Olegario Gomez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with multiple convictions for driving under the influence of liquor.

Francisco Velasquez Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for driving under the influence of liquor.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #