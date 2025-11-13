Ace of Hearts Project Launches '1 Million Kids, 1 Dollar of Kindness' Challenge to Inspire Young Givers Nationwide

Ace of Hearts Project - Youth Driven Non-Profit

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ace of Hearts Project , a youth-led nonprofit founded by 9-year-old Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck, today announced the launch of its national giving campaign, “1 Million Kids, 1 Dollar of Kindness.” The initiative challenges one million kids to give just one dollar — proving that even the smallest hearts can make the biggest difference.Each $1 donation goes toward supporting Ace of Hearts’ community programs that bring hope and happiness to children and families in need — from toy drives and letter-writing campaigns for seniors to large-scale community events that spread joy across the country.“This campaign isn’t about how much you give — it’s about how many hearts join in,” said Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck, Founder of the Ace of Hearts Project. “If one million kids give just one dollar, together we can show the world that kindness starts with us.”The 1 Million Kids, 1 Dollar of Kindness campaign invites kids everywhere to participate by donating $1, tagging three friends, and sharing the challenge on social media using #OneDollarOneHeart and #MillionHeartsChallenge. The movement aims to empower young people to experience the joy of giving and to prove that compassion knows no age limit.“We’ve seen what happens when kids take the lead,” said Valerie Christopherson, spokesperson for the Ace of Hearts Project. “From helping seniors feel remembered to hosting festivals for foster youth, these children are redefining what giving looks like — one heart at a time.”With a goal of reaching one million participants, the Ace of Hearts Project has created a live “Heart Counter” that tracks progress toward the goal on its website, https://www.aceofheartsproject.com/one-dollar How to Join the Movement1. Give $1 – Every dollar helps fund future Ace of Hearts community projects.2. Tag 3 Friends – Encourage others to join and pass on the kindness.3. Share the Hashtag – Post with #OneDollarOneHeart to keep the challenge growing.“We want kids to know they have the power to make the world better — one small act at a time,” added Christopherson-Bilbruck. “When one heart gives, another follows.”About the Ace of Hearts ProjectFounded by then-7-year-old Ace Christopherson-Bilbruck, the Ace of Hearts Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers children to lead with compassion. Through toy drives, letters of love to seniors, and community events that unite families and foster youth, the organization teaches the next generation the power of giving back. Learn more or donate at www.aceofheartsproject.com

