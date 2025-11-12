Alex Levin Unveils New Series of Paintings Honoring the Lubavitcher Rebbe Vision of Spiritual Light Timeless Inspiration

Lubavitcher Rebbe Rabbi Menachem Schneerson Lubavitcher Rebbe portrait Cheider in Shtetl, Judaica Art

Alex Levin unveils a powerful new portrait series of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, capturing his wisdom, light, and timeless spiritual influence.

Lubavitcher Rebbe is not just a historical figure, he is a profound source of inspiration and spiritual guidance. His words and teachings have shaped the way I see people and the world around me.” — Alex Levin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Israeli-American artist Alex Levin, internationally recognized for his paintings of Jerusalem and Jewish heritage, announces his newest and most personal series yet — a breathtaking collection of paintings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory.Levin’s deep admiration for the Rebbe transcends history and biography. To him, the Rebbe is not merely a revered figure of the 20th century, but a living source of wisdom, guidance, and light — an enduring spiritual presence that continues to inspire millions.A Message That Lives Through ArtAmong the many sayings of the Rebbe that have shaped Levin’s worldview, one in particular stands at the heart of this collection:“Every person is an entire world.”These words became the guiding principle of Levin’s artistic process. “They taught me to see the infinite value in every human being,” Levin explains. “When I paint the Rebbe, I’m not simply portraying his face — I’m painting the spark that he awakened in all of us.”Each portrait captures this sacred energy through Levin’s mastery of light, texture, and atmosphere — qualities that have made his work internationally sought after. The eyes of the Rebbe are the focal point of every piece, embodying both compassion and power, intellect and empathy. “It’s the most challenging part,” Levin admits. “Because in his eyes there is a universe — a depth that cannot be imitated, only felt.”The Soul of Hasidism on CanvasThis new collection, titled “Lubavitcher Rebbe: The Soul of Hasidism,” reflects Levin’s lifelong fascination with the connection between faith, leadership, and creativity. Each work is infused with symbolism — rays of divine light, subtle reflections of Jerusalem’s stone walls, or abstract patterns reminiscent of the Rebbe’s farbrengens (gatherings), where words became spiritual melodies.Some pieces are painted in a hyper-realistic style, revealing the Rebbe’s kind yet penetrating gaze; others adopt a more abstract, mystical approach, using flowing color and light to represent the Rebbe’s spiritual radiance. Together, they form a dialogue between realism and transcendence — between the world we see and the unseen world of the soul.“I believe that through my work, people can feel the same strength and inspiration that I experience when reflecting on his teachings,” Levin says. “Each painting is my way of sharing the Rebbe’s message — a reminder that every one of us carries divine potential.”Bridging Generations and SoulsThe Rebbe portraits influence extends far beyond Chabad-Lubavitch communities. His teachings on love, responsibility, education, and moral courage have touched people of all faiths. Levin’s paintings continue this mission by creating a visual bridge between generations, allowing both admirers and newcomers to encounter the Rebbe’s presence through art.“Art has the power to transcend language,” Levin notes. “When someone stands before a portrait of the Rebbe and feels peace, inspiration, or even tears — that’s not just art. That’s connection. That’s spirit.”A Global TributeThe Lubavitcher Rebbe Paintings Series will be exhibited online and in select galleries in New York, Jerusalem, and Miami in 2026, with several limited-edition reproductions available through ArtLevin.com. Each print is produced using archival museum-grade materials, ensuring longevity and brilliance. A portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to educational and Chabad outreach programs, continuing the Rebbe’s legacy of giving, teaching, and inspiring.Collectors, synagogues, and Jewish institutions have already expressed interest in displaying these works during significant commemorations, including Yud Shevat and Gimmel Tammuz, which mark key moments in the Rebbe’s life and legacy.About the ArtistAlex Levin is an award-winning Israeli-American painter whose works are featured in private and institutional collections worldwide. Known for his emotional depictions of Jerusalem, Judaica paintings , and spiritual symbolism, Levin’s art bridges tradition and modernity, faith and form. His recent series — from the Seven Species of the Torah to The Path of the Jews Through the Ages — continues to attract collectors and admirers across generations.Born in Kiev, raised in Israel, and now based in New York, Levin’s art embodies a dialogue between worlds. His paintings have been featured in international exhibitions, Judaica museums, and educational projects, and his work has been licensed for use in books, calendars, and Jewish heritage initiatives across North America, Europe, and Israel.“Through painting, I try to open a window to the divine,” Levin reflects. “And through the Rebbe’s portrait, that light shines even brighter.”Availability and Media InformationThe Lubavitcher Rebbe Series is now viewable on https://artlevin.com , with limited-edition signed prints and custom-sized reproductions available for purchase worldwide.To request high-resolution images, exhibition information, or an interview with Alex Levin, please contact:📧 info@artlevin.com📍 Art Levin Corp, Inc., 57 Alex Circle, Staten Island, NY 10305

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.