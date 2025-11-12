Swinging In The Holidays: holiday classics revisited by the voices of today

Holiday classics revisited by the voices of today

“Swinging in the Holidays” brings fresh jazz and Broadway flair to classic holiday tunes, blending old-school charm with today’s vibrant voices and style.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, audiences across California are invited to an unforgettable evening of swinging rhythms, soaring vocals, and classic holiday melodies re-imagined for today. Presented by Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB), Swinging in the Holidays brings a fresh, hip take on seasonal favorites, infused with Broadway, jazz, and Old Hollywood glamour. It’s a night of old favorites by contemporary voices whose energy and talent prove that these songs aren't museum pieces; they're alive and still evolving.

The concerts are perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking for seasonal celebration with a musical twist. Performances will be held at two premier venues:

Thursday, November 20, 2025 • 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Venue: California Center for the Arts, Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA)

Website & ticket information: artcenter.org

Saturday, November 22, 2025 • 7:00 pm

Venue: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts – (500 Castro Street, Mtn View, CA)

Tickets: mvcpa.com

JAZZ AT THE BALLROOM is a California-based nonprofit committed to keeping swinging, classic jazz thriving, sharing the American Songbook with the greater public, and providing audiences with one-of-a-kind performances. Beyond their concerts, the organization works to introduce, teach, and explore this American art form through workshops, public events, and performances at schools, hospitals, and senior living communities.

THE LINE-UP of award-winning musicians have played at Lincoln Center, NY’s Birdland, the Kennedy Center, the Monterey and Montreux Jazz Festivals, competed on NBC’s The Voice, and continue to be part of Jeff Goldblum's Mildred Snitzer Orchestra and Michael Buble’s and Laufey’s bands.

For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com Facebook: jazzattheballroom Instagram: @jazzattheballroom



