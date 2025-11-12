British-French Couple Transforms Wedding Venue into Thriving Château Business in Southwest France

Julien and Charlie at Chateau Roussillon Enchanting Wedding castle story in southwest France My-French-House.com logo

They wed in a French château, then accidentally bought it! How Julien & Charlie swapped Paris for an 11th-century castle & built a dream wedding business.

The best things really do happen by accident!” — Julien

UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julien and Charlie never planned to buy an 11th-century château in the heart of Southwest France . But after celebrating their wedding at the magical (if slightly crumbling) castle in 2019, they couldn’t resist when the owner mentioned selling. Two years and many glasses of rosé later, they traded their Parisian flat and city careers for the keys to their dream château Today, their Occitanie wedding venue hosts 40 couples annually, combining historic charm with contemporary hospitality. "Running a business built on joy is a privilege," says Charlie. "We’ve learned more in three years than we ever did in our old jobs, including how to fix leaky roofs!"Their story is one of love, risk, and unexpected rewards, from navigating French bureaucracy to building a successful events business. "The best things really do happen by accident," Julien admits.

