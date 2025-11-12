British-French Couple Transforms Wedding Venue into Thriving Château Business in Southwest France
They wed in a French château, then accidentally bought it! How Julien & Charlie swapped Paris for an 11th-century castle & built a dream wedding business.
Today, their Occitanie wedding venue hosts 40 couples annually, combining historic charm with contemporary hospitality. "Running a business built on joy is a privilege," says Charlie. "We’ve learned more in three years than we ever did in our old jobs, including how to fix leaky roofs!"
Their story is one of love, risk, and unexpected rewards, from navigating French bureaucracy to building a successful events business. "The best things really do happen by accident," Julien admits.
