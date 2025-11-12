Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court SNAP Decision
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court extended its administrative stay blocking a lower court order that required the distribution of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits:
“This decision means millions of Americans will once again be left wondering how they will feed their families.
"We hope to see an end to this suffering soon, as the government reopens and SNAP is once again fully funded. In the meantime, any New Yorkers who have received their November SNAP benefits should not be afraid to use them."
