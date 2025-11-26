Exstent Appoints Matt Thompson as CEO to Drive Global Growth in Personalised Aortic Support

Matt Thompson, CEO Exstent

This appointment strengthens Exstent’s leadership as it prepares for scale and strategic partnerships worldwide.

My focus is to build on the company’s strong clinical foundation, expand access through collaboration, and position Exstent for sustainable global growth.” — — Matt Thompson, CEO

TEWKSBURY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exstent Ltd, a UK-based medical device company, developing personalised external aortic support to preserve the native aorta, today announced the appointment of Matt Thompson as Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of global growth.Matt brings more than two decades of combined clinical and commercial leadership to Exstent. He previously held leadership roles including President and CEO at Endologix, guiding the company through transformation, portfolio growth, and the 2021 acquisition of PQ Bypass. Earlier in his career, Matt was Professor of Vascular Surgery at St George’s Hospital, University of London, and Consultant Vascular Surgeon at St George’s Vascular Institute. His experience in integrating novel vascular technologies into established commercial frameworks aligns closely with Exstent’s strategic direction.“Exstent’s personalised external aortic support is a meaningful advance in managing ascending aortic disease,” said Matt Thompson, CEO of Exstent. “It preserves the native anatomy and offers a less invasive alternative to open graft replacement. My focus is to build on the company’s strong clinical foundation, expand access through collaboration, and position Exstent for sustainable growth.”Exstent’s flagship innovation, Exovasc , is a custom-made external support designed to reinforce the body’s major blood vessels and prevent dilation and dissection. Now used in more than 40 leading cardiac centres across the UK, Europe, Australia, and beyond, over 1,500 patients have been treated, with long-term data demonstrating excellent safety, valve preservation, and durability. Exstent is preparing for broader clinical adoption through strategic partnerships and scaled manufacturing.Peter Phillips, Chair of Exstent, added: “Exstent is entering a significant phase of expansion. Matt’s clinical expertise and commercial leadership will be instrumental as we move from strong foundations to broader adoption. We look forward to working with partners who share our commitment to improving outcomes in aortic disease.”About ExstentExstent Ltd is a UK-based medical device company advancing the management of aortic disease through personalised external support. Its Exovascimplant provides a patient-specific mesh to prevent dilation of the ascending aorta and support the valve, offering a less invasive alternative to surgical grafts.Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tewksbury, Exstent aims to make personalised external aortic support available to patients worldwide.Media Enquiries: Cynthia Azucena(c.azucena@exstent.com)Website: www.exstent.com

