Stellhorn RV & Camping Center Earns National Recognition with Silver Davey Awards

Group photo (left to right) of Tanya Miller, Rachel Bitner, Doug Stellhorn, & April Mossburg Stellhorn RV & Camping Center in Kokomo, Indiana aerial view

Fast-growing Kokomo dealership recognized on the national stage for creative excellence and continued commitment to customer-focused growth.

We take pride in doing things the right way, from the way we treat our customers to how we represent our brand. To have our story recognized on a national level is a real honor.” — Doug Stellhorn

KOKOMO, INDIANA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellhorn RV & Camping Center is proud to announce that its recent commercial video has earned two Silver Davey Awards in the 2025 international competition recognizing outstanding creative work from small agencies and independent creators around the globe.The winning video, produced in collaboration with Secret Weapon Media Agency of Madison, Alabama, received top honors in both the Low Budget and General Automotive categories. These awards mark a major milestone for the dealership, which continues to grow its reputation as one of the most customer-focused and community-minded RV centers in the Midwest.National Recognition for Local ExcellenceThe Davey Awards, now in its 21st year, celebrate the “big ideas” from small teams that deliver exceptional impact. Overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an organization comprised of leaders from National Geographic, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Netflix, and the PGA TOUR - the Davey Awards recognize creative excellence across categories such as video, advertising, design, social media, and emerging technology.Only a small percentage of entries receive gold or silver honors, placing Stellhorn RV among an elite group of businesses recognized for exceptional marketing and storytelling.“This award means a lot to all of us at Stellhorn RV,” said Doug Stellhorn, Owner of Stellhorn RV & Camping Center. “We take pride in doing things the right way, from the way we treat our customers to how we represent our brand. To have our story recognized on a national level is a real honor.”Commitment to Growth and CommunitySince opening its doors in Kokomo just five years ago, Stellhorn RV has become known for its friendly atmosphere, expert staff, and exclusive partnership with the Warranty Forever Program, a distinction that sets it apart as Indiana’s Exclusive Warranty Forever Dealer.Under the leadership of Doug Stellhorn and General Sales Manager Chris Ricker, the dealership continues to expand, serving campers across Indiana and beyond with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to helping every customer “ camp with confidence .”“From day one, our goal has been to treat people right and create a dealership experience that feels different,” said Ricker. “This recognition reinforces that staying true to our values pays off.”About Stellhorn RV & Camping CenterBased in Kokomo, Indiana, Stellhorn RV & Camping Center is one of the fastest-growing RV dealerships in the Midwest. As Indiana’s Exclusive Warranty Forever Dealer, the company offers customers peace of mind on every qualifying RV. With a growing inventory featuring top brands such as Flagstaff, Salem, Chaparral, and Keystone Reign, and a dedicated team of 24 employees, Stellhorn RV continues to help families across the region create memories that last a lifetime.

Stellhorn RV 5 Year Anniversary Event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.