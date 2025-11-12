Genesis Exotic Transport Expands Nationwide Fleet to Serve Growing Demand for Enclosed Vehicle Shipping

Edwin Scott Verdung Genesis Exotic Transport 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Being Loaded For SEMA 2025

Genesis Exotic Transport announces new enclosed carriers and coast-to-coast coverage to deliver faster, safer transport for high-value vehicles.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more collectors and exotic car owners seek trusted transport for their prized vehicles, Genesis Exotic Transport is answering the call. The Florida and Montana based company, known for its enclosed, insured, and white-glove vehicle shipping services, has expanded its nationwide fleet and coast-to-coast coverage to meet surging demand.Under the leadership of founder Edwin Scott Verdung, Genesis Exotic Transport continues to set new standards in how high-value vehicles are moved across the country. The company’s expansion adds new fully enclosed carriers and increases scheduling capacity, allowing for faster, more efficient transport, all while maintaining the white-glove standards that have made Genesis a trusted name among collectors and luxury owners alike.“Our clients trust us with some of the most valuable vehicles on the road,” Verdung said. “Whether it’s a million-dollar supercar, a vintage classic, or a collectible that’s been in a family for generations, our responsibility is the same - to deliver it safely, on time, and with absolute care. This expansion ensures we can do that for even more clients, anywhere in the country, without ever compromising our standards.”Meeting a Growing Demand in a Thriving MarketIn recent years, the collector and exotic car market has seen remarkable growth. With more private collectors, auction houses, and dealerships needing specialized logistics, the demand for secure enclosed transport has never been higher. Genesis Exotic Transport’s expansion positions the company to meet that demand while maintaining its boutique-level customer experience.Each new carrier in Genesis’s fleet is fully enclosed and operated by highly trained drivers who specialize in exotic, luxury, and classic vehicles. These professionals understand the precision required when handling vehicles of significant value - from loading techniques that prevent undercarriage damage to securing methods tailored to each model’s specifications.“This isn’t mass shipping. It’s precision logistics,” Verdung explained. “Our clients don’t just want a vehicle delivered - they want it cared for, documented, and handled as if it were our own. Every driver and handler in our team is trained with that mindset.”Coast-to-Coast Service Without CompromiseThe expansion allows Genesis Exotic Transport to offer true coast-to-coast coverage, with streamlined routes and improved scheduling flexibility for clients nationwide. Whether moving a Lamborghini from Miami to Los Angeles, or a restored Shelby Cobra to a collector in the Midwest, Genesis can now accommodate transport requests more efficiently while maintaining its signature attention to detail.The company’s logistical upgrades include new dispatching technology and scheduling systems designed to reduce turnaround times and improve coordination for multi-vehicle and dealership transports. Clients benefit from faster pickups, shorter transit times, and the same transparent tracking and communication Genesis is known for.A Commitment to Excellence and TrustFor Genesis Exotic Transport, this expansion isn’t just about more trucks - it’s about reinforcing the values that built the company’s reputation. Every new addition to the fleet and staff reflects a continued commitment to reliability, professionalism, and trust.“Expanding the fleet was a strategic decision to ensure our standards scale with demand,” Verdung noted. “It’s easy to grow fast and lose your identity, but we’re doing the opposite. We’re growing with purpose - maintaining the personalized service and precision handling our clients depend on.”Elevating the Standard of Vehicle TransportGenesis Exotic Transport has become a go-to partner for car enthusiasts, dealerships, auction houses, and luxury owners across the country. The company’s white-glove approach, combined with full insurance coverage and meticulous driver training, has earned it recognition as one of the most trusted enclosed transport providers in the U.S.Every vehicle shipped by Genesis is treated with the same meticulous attention, regardless of make or model. The company’s drivers and handlers treat each assignment as a responsibility, not a routine. From exotics and supercars to vintage collectibles and limited-edition luxury vehicles, Genesis ensures every delivery reflects the pride and passion of its clients.As Verdung puts it: “Our success is built on relationships. Clients come back to us because they know we’ll deliver on our promises - every time. This expansion means we can say ‘yes’ more often and still provide the same level of care that defines who we are.”The Road AheadLooking forward, Genesis Exotic Transport plans to continue investing in technology, training, and infrastructure to further enhance its nationwide operations. The company is also exploring partnerships with luxury dealerships, auto shows, and collector events to offer transport solutions tailored to the needs of high-end vehicle owners.Verdung remains clear about his vision: “We don’t just want to move cars. We want to redefine what professional enclosed transport looks like in this industry. For us, it’s about trust, care, and exceeding expectations at every turn.”With its expanded fleet, stronger coverage, and unwavering dedication to quality, Genesis Exotic Transport continues to drive the standard for premium enclosed transport - setting a pace few others can match.About Genesis Exotic Transport:Genesis Exotic Transport specializes in enclosed, insured, and white-glove transportation for luxury vehicles, exotic cars, collector automobiles, and boats nationwide. Founded by Edwin Verdung, the company emphasizes precision, reliability, and exceptional client service, ensuring every vehicle is treated with the utmost care, integrity, and attention to detail.

