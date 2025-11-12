Thrust Aviation Achieves ARGUS Certified Charter Broker Status. One of Only 14 in the United States

President of ARGUS Shaking CEO David Mejia's hand

Thrust Aviation achieves ARGUS Certified Broker status, reinforcing its leadership in safety, integrity, and operational excellence. One of Only 14 in the United States

This certification goes beyond recognition — it validates the systems and standards we’ve built to ensure every trip is managed with the highest level of safety, transparency, and professionalism,”” — David Mejia, CEO and Founder

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrust Aviation , a leader in private jet charter services, proudly announces it has officially achieved ARGUS Certified Charter Broker status—one of the highest recognitions in the private aviation industry.This certification reflects Thrust Aviation’s proven commitment to ethical business practices, verified operational standards, and client protection at every level of its charter operations.The ARGUS Certified Broker distinction is awarded to companies that undergo a comprehensive third-party audit assessing safety systems, internal controls, accountability measures, and transparency in client transactions. The program, administered by ARGUS International, confirms that Thrust Aviation meets or exceeds the rigorous standards established by one of the aviation industry’s leading safety organizations.“We’re truly proud to have achieved ARGUS Certified Broker status,” said David Mejia, CEO and Founder of Thrust Aviation. “This certification goes beyond recognition—it validates the systems and standards we’ve built behind the scenes to ensure every trip is handled with the highest level of safety, transparency, and professionalism. Our team worked tirelessly to exceed expectations, not just to meet them. ARGUS plays a critical role in raising the bar for the entire industry by certifying brokers who prioritize safety and service quality, and we’re honored to be part of that mission.”Mauricio Mejia, Vice President of Charter Sales, emphasized how this milestone strengthens client relationships:“Private aviation has always been about trust. This certification confirms that our operations, sales practices, and partnerships operate with a level of oversight and integrity that clients can depend on. It reinforces our promise to deliver every flight with the precision and care that define our brand.”Camilo Velez, Director of Flight Operations and Standards, added:“Achieving ARGUS Certified Broker status required a deep internal review of our procedures, data management, and quality assurance systems. It is a direct reflection of the standards we maintain behind the scenes every day to ensure each flight is managed with complete accountability and control.”This milestone places Thrust Aviation among an elite group of only 14 certified charter brokers in the United States, reinforcing its mission to lead with integrity, deliver seamless experiences, and uphold the highest levels of client trust.Raising the Standard in an Unregulated MarketIn today’s private aviation market, there are virtually no barriers to entry—anyone can claim to be a broker. Unfortunately, many operate without financial stability, vendor reliability, or proper tax compliance, exposing clients and operators to unnecessary risk.Thrust Aviation takes a different approach. The company invests in technology and processes that ensure compliance across every area of its operation—from safety and operator verification to financial accountability. Thrust Aviation also maintains redundant systems for trip management, strong vendor oversight, and full compliance with IRS regulations, including the proper collection and remittance of Federal Excise Tax (FET) on charter flights.By achieving ARGUS certification, Thrust Aviation demonstrates its commitment to operating with audited processes and accountability, providing clients with peace of mind that their trips are managed with the same professionalism expected from leading air carriers.For Thrust Aviation, certification is not a finish line, it’s a new foundation for growth. The company continues to expand its presence across major markets while maintaining its focus on personalized service, operational excellence, and safety-first principles.About Thrust AviationThrust Aviation is a full-service private jet charter brokerage specializing in on-demand charter solutions, bespoke travel experiences, and end-to-end trip management. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Thrust Aviation operates with a global network of vetted operators and maintains a relentless focus on safety, transparency, and client satisfaction.Learn more at: https://thrust-aviation.com/blog/argus-certified-charter-broker/

