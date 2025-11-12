World Ski Awards declares Cabane Tortin, Europe’s First High-Altitude Luxury Cabane, as World’s Best New Ski Chalet 2025

Cabane Tortin Principal Room Cabane Tortin Verbier Switzerland Exterior Cabane Tortin Logo Cabane Tortin House Room Cabane Tortin Outside

Verbier Wins Best Ski Resort in Switzerland

VERBIER, SWITZERLAND, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Ski Awards, the only global initiative to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in ski tourism, has announced the winners of its 13th annual edition. Cabane Tortin in Verbier, Switzerland, has been named the World’s Best New Ski Chalet 2025, while Verbier was recognized as the Best Ski Resort in Switzerland for the seventh time in eight years. Verbier, located in the southwest canton of Valais, is renowned for its cosmopolitan character and its access to the world-class “4 Vallées” ski area, making it one of Europe’s top winter destinations.Perched high in the Valais Alps, Cabane Tortin reimagines traditional mountain-hut culture as a fully private, sustainable off-grid retreat above Verbier. Its contemporary oak-and-glass architecture encompasses expansive suites, a wood-fired sauna, and chef-led dining offered exclusively for full-property buyouts.Guests enjoy seamless ski-in/ski-out access to Verbier’s 4 Vallées plus the famed Mont Fort run, while IFMGA-certified mountain guides provide exclusive access to dawn descents, heli-drops, technical touring routes, and untouched powder bowls. Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows capture sweeping views of the region’s iconic French 4,000-metre peaks, with Mont Blanc commanding the skyline. Blending authentic alpine traditions with refined, understated luxury, Cabane Tortin establishes a new benchmark for modern high-mountain hospitality.Accessible only by gondola, skis, or snowmobile, the exclusive-use property offers a rare sense of seclusion. Set amid sweeping glaciers and star-filled skies unspoiled by artificial light, Cabane Tortin blends architectural restraint with natural grandeur. Designed by award-winning architect Snorre Stinessen, the property functions entirely off-grid, drawing fresh spring water from the mountain, harnessing solar power, and using locally sourced stone and timber to integrate seamlessly with its surroundings. Inside, the cabane is defined by understated elegance: panoramic living spaces, a walnut-clad sauna, and bespoke detailing throughout. At this altitude, Michelin style dining takes on a ceremonial rhythm prepared by the cabane’s resident gourmet chef, highlighting the region’s seasonal ingredients and classic Swiss flavors. Mornings begin with generous breakfasts before a day of guided exploration across the surrounding glaciers and valleys. Evenings unfold with cocktails and canapés, followed by a five-course dinner that serves as the day’s quiet crescendo.New Experiences for 2026High above Verbier’s 4 Vallées, Cabane Tortin introduces a series of new experiences for the 2025/26 ski season, blending rare seclusion at 3,000 metres (9,800 feet), adventure, and gastronomy. For those who are non-skiers, activities such as cooking classes, snowshoeing, flightseeing, stargazing and more are designed based on guest preferences. For skiers, a 1:4 guide-to-guest ratio ensures both safety and exclusivity across the 4 Vallées’ extensive terrain. Guides will organize private ski instruction as well as heli-skiing, husky-dog sledding, tandem paraglider flights, ski-touring; private evening and night skiing and everything in-between to ensure a stay is lasting and memorable. This winter introduces a suite of curated adventures designed to immerse guests more deeply in the alpine environment:Mountaintop Mobile Sauna: A new way to unwind in the high alps: guests arrive at a secluded location below the cabane with sweeping glacier views, where a wood-fired sauna awaits. They alternate deep heat with crisp mountain air before gathering for steaming teas and hearty alpine bites, returning fully restored after a day of alpine adventures.Sunset Glacier Sundowners: When the lifts close, the mountain becomes yours alone. As the sun sets behind the peaks, an intimate alpine table is set on the glacier and bubbling fondue, local charcuterie, and chilled wines are served. Private, cinematic, and unlike anything else.Cheesemakers’ Tasting at the Cabane: Valleys’ top cheesemakers come to you. Guests sample rare tomme, raclette, and aged alpage cheeses paired with Swiss wines and house preserves, while learning the stories and craft behind them. Exclusive, interactive, and deeply rooted in the region’s food culture. A gourmet delight.The property accommodates up to 10-12 for an exclusive private buyout only.About Cabane TortinRising 3,000 meters above the Tortin Glacier, Cabane Tortin is the highest private-use ski chalet in the Alps, reachable only by gondola, ski, or snowmobile. Opened in December 2024, it draws on the heritage of the Swiss mountain cabane,long a place of gathering and adventure in the high Alps and elevates it into an experience of rare seclusion and luxury. Days begin with untouched powder and guided backcountry tours, and end with sweeping views of Mont Blanc, starlit skies free from light, and the warmth of a walnut-lined sauna. Inside, panoramic design and meticulous detail meet the discreet service of a private chef, concierge, and expert mountain guides, shaping every moment to the rhythm of each guest. Entirely off-grid, yet wholly indulgent, Cabane Tortin is a place to share unhurried time with family and friends:where alpine tradition, adventure, and elegance come together at the very top of the mountains.

