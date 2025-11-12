The American Academy of Grief Counseling Marks 25 Years of Excellence in Certification

The American Academy of Grief Counseling Celebrates its 25th Anniversary Year

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Grief Counseling, a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. (AIHCP), is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, the Academy has been a leader in providing advanced certification for professionals dedicated to offering support and guidance to those experiencing grief and bereavement.

Since its inception, the American Academy of Grief Counseling has been committed to establishing high standards of practice for grief counselors. Through its comprehensive, evidence-based continuing education programs, the Academy offers a pathway for qualified healthcare professionals and counselors to achieve national certification, enhancing their knowledge and skills in this critical specialty. This milestone anniversary highlights the organization's enduring dedication to advancing the practice of grief counseling and supporting professionals in their careers.

President, Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, PMH-BC, GC-C, states; “"For a quarter of a century, the American Academy of Grief Counseling has been a steadfast source of compassion and expertise. As we mark our 25th anniversary, we celebrate the countless lives touched and professionals empowered through our work. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing hope and healing. We look forward to continuing our mission, fostering resilience, and supporting those navigating the landscape of loss for many years to come."

The certification program is designed for professionals from various backgrounds, including nursing, social work, ministry, and psychology, who seek to expand their practice and gain specialized expertise. Achieving certification from the Academy signifies a high level of professional achievement and provides practitioners with the credibility and marketability to be recognized as experts in their field. The programs are developed to be accessible, allowing professionals to complete their studies through online and independent study formats.

As the need for qualified grief support continues to grow, the American Academy of Grief Counseling remains at the forefront, equipping professionals with the tools necessary to provide compassionate and effective care. The organization continues to update its curriculum to reflect the latest research and best practices in thanatology and grief support, ensuring its certified members are prepared to meet the complex needs of grieving individuals and families.

About The American Academy of Grief Counseling

The American Academy of Grief Counseling is a specialty practice organization and a division of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc. It provides a comprehensive certification program for qualified professionals in the field of grief counseling. The Academy is dedicated to the advancement of the profession by establishing standards of practice and offering quality, accessible continuing education to enhance the skills and knowledge of counselors and healthcare providers. The Academy also offers specialized Grief Counseling Certification programs in Child/Adolescent Grief Counseling, Pastoral Thanatology, a Practitioner Level Grief Program, and a Christian Grief Counseling Certification Program. A new Peri-Natal Grief Counseling Program will be introduced soon.

The American Academy of Grief Counseling

Warren, Ohio 44484

330-652-7776

info@aihcp.org

