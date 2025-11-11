VETERAN MEDIA EXECUTIVE GAIL JACKSON JOINS MJA ADVERTISING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

MJA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJA Advertising is proud to announce the recent addition of Gail Jackson as Executive Vice President. In her new role, Gail will spearhead account strategy and client growth, champion team development, and refine business operations to unlock new opportunities and drive performance. She will also lead new business initiatives, fueling MJA’s expansion and future vision. With her leadership, strategic insight, and passion for innovation, Gail is set to elevate the agency to new heights.Gail is a seasoned media and advertising executive with 30+ years of leadership in strategic media, account management, and brand storytelling. She began her career at Ketchum Advertising on Acura before moving to Starcom, where she honed her expertise in portfolio management, integrated planning, and high-value negotiations for Miller Brewing Company."It is a pleasure to welcome Gail to our team. Her experience and talent will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to our organization, and we are looking forward to her contributions in the years to come." Scott Cooper – CEO MJA AdvertisingHer career spans both agency and client-side roles, giving her a unique perspective in developing strategies that engage audiences and deliver measurable results. Gail has partnered with world-class brands, including ConAgra, Disney, Hasbro, Hulu, NBCU, Operation Smile, Sony Entertainment, and Verizon Wireless, among others. She brings extensive category knowledge across Entertainment, Gaming, Packaged Goods, Beverage, Retail, Telecom, Automotive, Non-Profits, Food & Beverage (Quick Service, Fast Casual, and Fine Dining), and Hospitality.Before joining MJA Advertising, Gail served as Senior Vice President of Strategy at OMG23 (formerly OMD Entertainment), where she played a key leadership role on the Walt Disney Studios Distribution account, encompassing Disney+, Hulu, and Home Entertainment. During her tenure, she was instrumental in developing and executing campaign strategies that supported Disney’s transition and growth within the streaming landscape.ABOUT MJA ADVERTISING:MJA Advertising is a full-service ad agency based in Beverly Hills with over 60 years of experience specializing in marketing strategy, media planning, buying and creative with a forte in Digital and Analytics. MJA Advertising has a long list of successes across multiple categories from retail, service-based businesses, entertainment, and tourism. We are respected as the utmost authority in Native American Indian Gaming and Commercial Gaming. www.mjala.com CONTACT: Lisa@mjala.com / 310-205-9999

