International Quilt Contest and Exhibition at The National Quilt Museum Call For Entries

PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Quilt Museum and Moda Fabrics + Supplies are sponsoring an international quilt contest and exhibition, New Quilts From An Old Favorite, that challenges quiltmakers to create an innovative quilt based on a specific traditional pattern with a specific theme. The 2026 contest and exhibition theme is food!The quilt entries must be about food in some recognizable way and include an interpretation of a traditional block pattern of the quilter’s choosing. All quilts must be original designs in portrait orientation, measuring 24 inches wide by 40 inches long. The juried exhibition is based on the quilter's innovative use and interpretation of a traditional block, as well as the food theme.The first-place award is $2,000, the second-place award is $1,500, and the third-place award is $1,000. Winners of the biennial contest traditionally include quilts from many different U.S. states and several other countries. The deadline for entry is January 14, 2026. Finalists will be notified by January 28, and winners by March 4. The exhibition will open at The National Quilt Museum on March 6.The submission fee to enter is $50.00 plus a $3.65 processing fee. For contest rules, guidelines, and how to enter, visit The National Quilt Museum’s website at this link or quiltmuseum.org/NQOF2026.The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For tickets and additional information, visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.###About The National Quilt MuseumThe National Quilt Museum (NQM) is America's premier Quilt Museum, having received the National Designation by a congressional declaration in 2008. The museum collects and presents the finest work made by today's quilters in America and worldwide. It provides national-class cultural services to diverse communities, both near and far, through exhibitions, educational programs, support of artists, and tourism development. The museum includes multiple galleries and an on-site gift shop.

