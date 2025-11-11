Strengthening ties between Europe and Asia to face common challenges focus of 2025 OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Conference

VIENNA, 11 November 2025 – Efforts to deepen co-operation and strengthen sustainable security in the OSCE's 57 participating States and the five Asian Partners for Co-operation are at the heart of the 2025 OSCE Asian Conference, which opened in Vienna today.

Co-hosted by Malta, the 2025 Chair of the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group, and the Republic of Korea, the Conference brings together representatives from across Asia and the OSCE region to address common security challenges and identify new areas for closer partnership.

“The OSCE's partnership with the Asian Partners for Co-operation embodies the spirit of dialogue in action. For nearly three decades, we have built bridges across our regions, applying the OSCE's comprehensive security approach to shared challenges,” said OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu in his opening remarks. “In a world where threats are increasingly borderless, this partnership underscores that genuine security is achieved not through division, but through co-operation grounded in mutual trust and respect.”

"Fifty years ago in Helsinki, Malta insisted that there can be no security in Europe without security in its neighbouring regions. Comprehensive security cannot be inward looking,” said Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta. “Security in Europe is inextricably linked to the stability and prosperity of the Mediterranean and Asia-Pacific and this remains the cornerstone of our engagement today with the OSCE’s Partners for Co-operation.”

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, it is ever more important for Europe and Asia to work together to address emerging security challenges, including AI-driven cyber threats. Korea has supported practical co-operation and peacebuilding through the OSCE Partnership Fund, and we will continue to work closely with the OSCE to promote stability across both our regions,” said Kweon Ki-hwan, Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

Conference participants will discuss a range of opportunities and challenges facing the OSCE and Asian regions, including emerging cyber threats and the use of cyber/ICT confidence-building measures to enhance security. Discussions will also focus on protecting critical infrastructure and economic security in the digital era, and the role of youth in building sustainable peace.

The OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation Group includes Afghanistan, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Thailand.