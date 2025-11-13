Edwina Findley, Marla Lerner Tanenbaum, Troy Vincent, Tommi Vincent Honored at U.S. Dream Academy Power of a Dream Gala

U.S. Dream Academy Logo Marla Lerner Tanenbaum, Tommi Vincent, Edwina Findley, Wintley Phipps, C. Diane Wallace Booker, Nicolle Green Tommi Vincent, Edwina Findley, Vickie Winans, Marla Lerner Tanenbaum, Wintley Phipps, C. Diane Wallace Booker, Nicolle Green

For more than 27 years, the Academy has been guided by one belief—that investing in a child’s potential strengthens the future of our nation.” — C. Diane Wallace Booker, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Dream Academy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Dream Academy recently hosted a spectacular 24th Annual Power of a Dream Celebration sponsored by QTS, at the Ellington Theatre in Washington, D.C., marking 27 years of empowering children through mentorship, character development, and academic support.The sold-out event brought together civic and business leaders, philanthropists, artists, and educators to honor four exceptional changemakers whose leadership embodies the Academy’s mission to help youth in underserved communities and children of incarcerated parents realize their potential and pursue their dreams.Hosted by NBC4 Washington Anchor Shawn Yancy, the evening featured inspiring performances by the Academy’s Founder and President Wintley Phipps , gospel legend Vickie Winans, the award-winning Takoma Academy Camerata Choir, and acclaimed spoken word artist Nikki Ohhh.“This celebration reminds us that the power of a dream can transform not only one life—but entire communities,” said Wintley Phipps, Founder and President of the U.S. Dream Academy. “Each of our honorees embodies that truth, using their platforms to uplift others and to make sure the next generation knows that where they come from does not determine how far they can go.”C. Diane Wallace Booker, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Dream Academy, added, “For more than 27 years, the Academy has been guided by one belief—that investing in a child’s potential strengthens the future of our nation. Tonight’s celebration was a tribute to the dreamers, doers, and believers who make this work possible every day.”Honoring Visionary LeadersThe Power of a Dream Awards recognized four distinguished honorees for their commitment to service, leadership, and community transformation:Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the National Football League, received the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award for his leadership in advancing social justice, mentorship, and community empowerment.Tommi Vincent, Chief Operating Officer of Vincent Country and a leading voice for family wellness and empowerment, also received the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award for her dedication to emotional wellness and leadership development.Edwina Findley, award-winning actress, bestselling author, and founder of AbundantLifeU, received the President’s Award for her creative achievements and faith-driven work inspiring spiritual and personal growth.Marla Lerner Tanenbaum, Principal Owner of the Washington Nationals and President of The Annette M. and Theodore N. Lerner Family Foundation, received the Legacy Award for her extraordinary philanthropic leadership and unwavering commitment to education and community uplift.The evening celebrated not only the honorees’ achievements but also the thousands of young people whose lives have been transformed through the U.S. Dream Academy’s innovative mentoring and educational programs across the country. In addition, Nicolle Green from the U.S. Dream Academy San Bernardino Learning Center received the Mentor of the Year Award.Event SponsorsThe event was made possible through the generous support of QTS, AdventHealth, Aventiv, Centera Transport, Inc., Giant Food, IBOAI, MarkerMan Productions, National Football League Foundation, The National Alliance Faith & Justice and Mr. George Johnson.About the U.S. Dream AcademyFounded by Wintley Phipps in 1998, the U.S. Dream Academy is a national nonprofit organization with a vision to empower the next generation of leaders through mentorship, character development, and academic support. The Academy empowers children of incarcerated parents and other youth growing up in underserved communities to reach their fullest potential. With learning centers across the country and an innovative virtual mentoring program, the organization has impacted thousands of young people, helping them turn their dreams into purposeful, productive futures.For more information, visit www.usdreamacademy.org

US Dream Academy Anniversary Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.