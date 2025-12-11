That’s A Write-Off Launches as the Smarter Successor to Intuit’s Discontinued ItsDeductible

That's A Write-Off

The trusted donation tracking tool ends, but a smarter, modern replacement is here for taxpayers and charitable givers.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Intuit confirmed the shutdown of ItsDeductible , thousands of taxpayers suddenly found themselves without a reliable way to track and value charitable donations. For years, the popular tool helped users calculate fair market values, manage non-cash contributions, and prepare accurate tax deductions. With its discontinuation, that workflow vanished, leaving donors scrambling for a replacement before tax season.Enter That’s A Write-Off, a new web-based donation tracking platform designed to fill the gap left by ItsDeductible. Built for everyday givers, the app simplifies how users log, categorize, and value charitable donations, all while keeping IRS compliance at the forefront.The Problem: When ItsDeductible shut down, longtime users lost access to:-Fair-market-value databases for clothing, furniture, and household goods-Organized annual summaries used to support Schedule A deductions-Itemized tracking for both cash and non-cash contributionsThis left individuals, families, and tax professionals without a trusted, centralized tool to prepare their year-end deductions accurately. Many users relied on ItsDeductible for years as a way to maximize the value of their charitable giving, and now face rebuilding that process from scratch.The Solution: That’s A Write-OffThat’s A Write-Off was built to replace and improve on what ItsDeductible offered. It combines familiar features with modern design and enhanced functionality:-Fair Market Value Lookup: Search thousands of goods and categories with up-to-date valuation references based on IRS guidelines -Organized Donation Tracking: Record cash, non-cash, and service donations in one secure, cloud-based dashboard.-Upload Receipts and Photos: Keep digital proof of donations for easier audit preparation.-Instant Reports: Generate IRS-ready summaries formatted for Schedule A and Form 8283.-Clean, Modern Interface: Built for simplicity, whether you’re donating a single bag of clothes or tracking an entire year of contributions.Unlike older desktop tools, That’s A Write-Off runs entirely online. There’s nothing to install, just create an account, log your donations, and export your reports when ready for tax filing.Built for Real-World UsabilityThat’s A Write-Off was created by Jacob Fitzpatrick, a Sonoma County-based app developer best known for building practical, intuitive software tools. As the founder of Fitz Designz, Cathtivity and the developer behind many other apps, Fitzpatrick has spent years designing systems for hospitals and small businesses that make complex tasks simpler.Why It Matters NowThe IRS continues to require detailed documentation for charitable deductions, especially for non-cash items. Without a tool like ItsDeductible, taxpayers risk undervaluing donations or missing deductions entirely. That’s A Write-Off fills that gap, offering accurate fair-market valuations, digital organization, and reliable reporting that can stand up to audit review.Who It’s For-Individuals and families who donate throughout the year and want organized, accurate records.-Tax professionals managing multiple clients’ charitable giving.-Non-profits seeking clearer donor reporting and valuation tools.AvailabilityThat’s A Write-Off is now live and available to all users. Start tracking donations today at www.thatsawriteoff.com . Just create an account and begin building your deduction history before tax season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.