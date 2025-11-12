EHang Debuts EH216-S at Silicon Valley, Wows Tech Community with AAM Innovations

EHang hosting an exclusive Silicon Valley roadshow with EH216-S onsite

EHang's breakthroughs in airworthiness certification and commercialization have set a replicable, referenceable success model for the global AAM industry.” — Conor Yang， CFO of EHang

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EHang made a high-impact debut at the eVTOL USA 2025 in Silicon Valley recently, showcasing its flagship EH216-S pilotless passenger eVTOL to global industry leaders. As the only Chinese tech firm invited to the prestigious North American AAM event, EHang emerged as a standout amid top players like Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation.

EHang’s CFO Conor Yang delivered a keynote titled “From Pioneering to the Future: EHang’s Roadmap for eVTOL Airworthiness Certification and Commercialization,” sharing insights into the company’s global strategy, safety commitments, and airworthiness leadership—garnering widespread acclaim as a conference highlight--EHang’s booth draw intense interest from professionals representing Nvidia, Joby Aviation, Wisk Aero, UC Berkeley, and more, who explored the EH216-S’s disruptive technology.

A cornerstone of EHang’s U.S. presence, the EH216-S holds historic milestones: it completed the first public U.S. flight at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in 2020 (FAA-approved) and became part of the world’s first commercial UAM loop after securing China’s CAAC “Three Airworthiness Certificates” and operator certifications in March 2025. With 76,000+ global safe autonomous flights, EHang has built a proven safety track record.

The company also highlighted its VT-35 long-range eVTOL, unveiled in October 2025 for intercity/cross-sea travel. Compatible with EH216-S infrastructure, the VT-35 forms a “city-to-city” product ecosystem addressing diverse mobility needs. EHang further hosted an exclusive Silicon Valley roadshow, where Yang updated U.S. CEOs, investors, and executives on commercialization progress, earning enthusiastic praise.

“Our certification and commercial breakthroughs offer a replicable model for global AAM,” said Yang. “We’re advancing operations in Spain, Japan, Thailand, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and aim to strengthen international collaboration.” As a Nasdaq-listed pioneer (since 2019), EHang reinforces its leadership in scaling safe, sustainable advanced air mobility worldwide.

