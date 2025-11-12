Wisconsin Herd and Aambé™ Sports Celebrate Native American Heritage Night

Aambé™ Sports connects Tribal enterprise, culture, and opportunity through the unifying power of sports. Aambé™ Foundation empowers Tribal communities through education, healthcare, and sustainable economic growth initiatives across Indian Country. Ron “Hawk” Spoerl, Founder and CEO of Aambé™ Corporation, leads the company’s mission to empower Tribal Nations through innovation, collaboration, and cultural celebration across all its divisions.

The Wisconsin Herd and Aambé™ Sports honor Native culture through heritage jerseys, performances, and community collaboration.

Aambé is more than a company—it’s a movement to protect our people, our sovereignty, and our future.” — Ron “Hawk” Spoerl, Founder & CEO, Aambé Corporation

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Herd , NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, is partnering with Aambé™ Sports to celebrate Native American Heritage Night on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Oshkosh Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.The evening will feature heritage-themed jerseys that showcase the names and emblems of all federally recognized Tribal Nations in Wisconsin, symbolizing unity and recognition of the state’s Native communities. Each jersey side panel will highlight Tribes from the eastern and western parts of Wisconsin, bringing visibility to the diversity and heritage of Tribal Nations throughout the region.Fans will experience a series of cultural performances, a color guard presentation by Native veterans, and appearances by drum groups, youth dancers, and community representatives. The program will also include a special tribute to the late Ernie Stevens Sr., honoring his lifelong contributions to Tribal leadership, advocacy, and youth development.“This event represents more than basketball—it is a celebration of heritage, collaboration, and respect,” said Ron “Hawk” Spoerl, Founder and CEO of Aambé™. “Aambé™ means Let’s Go in Ojibwemowin, and this partnership with the Wisconsin Herd embodies that spirit of moving forward together as Native and non-Native communities.”Through partnerships like this, Aambé™ Sports continues its mission to connect Tribal enterprise, culture, and opportunity through the unifying power of sports. By working with professional organizations such as the Wisconsin Herd, Aambé™ creates meaningful experiences that celebrate Native heritage and foster stronger connections between Tribal Nations and the broader sports community.The Aambé™ Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will also be highlighted throughout the night. The Foundation works to advance the economic, educational, and cultural well-being of Indigenous people through programs that promote sustainable growth and empowerment.Fans attending the event will have opportunities to learn more about the Aambé™ Foundation’s initiatives and how they can support efforts that empower Tribal youth and future leaders.For more information about Aambé™ Sports or the Aambé™ Foundation, visit www.aambe.com

Aambé™ | Building Purpose-Driven Solutions for Tribal and Community Impact

