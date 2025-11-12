EDCO Unveils Top Employee Service Award Ideas in Extensive Guide

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year wraps up and organizations prepare to celebrate workplace milestones, it’s the perfect time to honor your team’s dedication. Whether you’re planning your annual awards ceremony or looking to add new recognition categories, having the right ideas can make all the difference.A work anniversary is about more than just a static milestone. Your employees keep your organization running all year long. When someone has been around for 5, 10, or over 20 years, they deserve a thoughtful, meaningful award. However, it can be tricky to come up with unique employee service award ideas. At EDCO, we specialize in producing the highest quality custom trophies and awards on the market.Reward the hardest workers on your team with personalized inscriptions on beautiful awards, trophies, and plaques from EDCO. Use this as a guide for trophy ideas for the best employee service awards.Top 50 Service Award Ideas and Employee Years of Service TrophiesThere are a variety of employee years of service awards that you can use to tangibly show appreciation to your team. The categories we most often see include:Work Anniversary & Years of Service Numeric Awards Every employee has an important role to play in your company’s operations. It’s time to celebrate the years they’ve put in with Years of Service Numeric Awards. These gorgeous, high quality trophies offer a meaningful token of recognition that your employees will display for years to come. You can also opt for a Years of Service Plaque instead of a trophy. These timeless pieces complement employee offices, homes, and display cabinets within your organization.You should also consider work anniversary plaques. Anniversaries are just as important as the total number of years an employee has served your organization. Keep hiring and enrollment dates in mind to better recognize your team’s anniversaries.Some of our favorite employee milestone awards include:• X Years of Top Tier Service Award• Home Run Service Award• 3 Year Anniversary Desktop Award• 5 Year Anniversary Desktop Award• 8 Year Anniversary Desktop Award• Half a Decade of Service Award• 10 Years of Service Award• Decade of Dedication Award• 15 Years of Excellence Award• 15 Year Anniversary Desktop Award• Dos Decades Award• 20 Years of Commitment Desktop Award• Quarter Century Award• 25 Year Anniversary Desktop Award• Big 10 Award• Custom 15 Award• 5 Years of Service Trophy• 10 Years of Service Trophy• 15 Years of Service Trophy• 20 Years of Service TrophyEmployee Service TrophiesAre you looking to recognize specific employees for their top achievements or overall performance? If so, our Employee Service Trophies are just what you need. These are essential for creating a motivating, rewarding work environment for everyone. For example, you may want to recognize an employee who has a 10 year anniversary coming up. Maybe they also contributed heavily to team leadership and management. Knock out both of these important recognitions with our Employee Service Trophies.Our top employee service trophies include:• Top of the Pyramid Award• Inspirational Leadership Award• Stoke the Fire Award• Honorable Military Service Award• Special Recognition of Military Service Award• Distinguished Service Military Award• Top Performance Award• Corporate Excellence Award• Blue My Mind Award• Always on Time Award• Best Time Management Award• Super Streamliner Award• Leadership Legacy Award• Global Ambassador Award• Tech Trailblazer Award• Customer Service Spotlight Award• Premium Professionalism Award• Professional Goal Buster Award• Sales Trailblazer Award• Red Our Minds Award• Women in Business AwardNothing feels better than being recognized for the specific goals you’ve achieved at work. You can provide this uplifting experience to your employees thanks to our Perpetual Recognition Awards. These glass and crystal pieces communicate your organization’s gratitude for each employee’s hard work. You’ll probably give out many of these awards since they are designed for ongoing accomplishments. The more specific you get with your award titles and personalized inscriptions, the better.Our favorite ideas for perpetual recognition awards include:• Excellent Performance Award• Radiant Performance Award• Key Player Award• Top Seller Award• Customer Acquisition Champion AwardEmployee of the Month/Year PlaquesLoyalty is the foundation of any smooth running business or organization. Encourage this in an authentic way by giving out Employee of the Month Plaques. By consistently recognizing your employees’ efforts, you remind them that the work they do matters. What could be better for cultivating an inspiring and motivated workforce?You can organize your Employee of the Month/Year award system however you like. Keep in mind that you’ll be giving out other corporate awards, too — this one is just a complement to the others.Our top employee of the month awards include:• Employee of the Month Perpetual Award• Annual Achievement AwardRetirement AwardsRetirement is a big deal. Most people wait their entire working lives to transition into post working life. When someone reaches this stage at your business or organization, you should make sure the retiring team member feels loved and appreciated on their way out.Our quality Retirement Awards communicate this exact message: that the retiree is going to be missed. Recognize this employee’s years of service, outstanding accomplishments, and desirable character traits with a personalized inscription.Celebrate your employee’s retirement with these awards:• End of the Show Award• Ride the Waves of Retirement AwardWhy Order Employee Awards from EDCO?Discover the benefits of getting your employee awards from EDCO Awards & Specialties:• Free engraving and shipping• Highest quality products• Over 45 years of industry experience• Responsive in house team• Guaranteed on time delivery• Lowest Price PromiseTake a step past generic plaques and certificates and show your appreciation with high quality, custom awards that show your employees that you truly care. Our customizable awards and free engravings elevate any employee event and recognition idea. Place your order with us today. Founded in 1969, EDCO is a leading supplier of custom awards, branded merchandise, and employee recognition products. With expert engraving, fast nationwide shipping, and a dedicated in-house team, EDCO delivers top-tier service and quality, helping organizations celebrate excellence with awards that truly stand out.

