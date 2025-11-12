Boogievision Creative Studio Unveils Reality TV Murders – A Dark and Stylish Thriller Set in the World of Reality TV

Reality TV Murders

Boogievision Creative Studio Unveils Reality TV Murders – A Dark and Stylish Thriller Set in the World of Fame and Betrayal

With Reality TV Murders, we wanted to merge the spectacle of reality TV with the danger of true crime, creating a film that keeps audiences hooked from the first frame to the last.” — Ashlee C. Pinckney

TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boogievision Creative Studio Unveils Reality TV Murders – A Dark and Stylish Thriller Set in the World of Fame and Betrayal Boogievision Creative Studio, led by acclaimed writer/director/producer Michael “Boogie” Pinckney and producer/casting director Ashlee C. Pinckney, proudly announces the release of its latest feature film, Reality TV Murders. The gripping new thriller peels back the glitzy façade of reality television to expose a chilling game of fame, betrayal, and survival.Tagline: Who would kill for fame?In Reality TV Murders, the reigning queen of hit reality show Diva’s Doing It, Chastity Safire, has built her empire on scandal, survival, and spectacle. But when rising star Imani Monroe is found brutally murdered in her dressing room, the drama turns deadly. Trapped on set, the remaining divas discover that every whispered secret could be a motive—and every viral moment could be their last. As detectives circle and producers exploit the chaos for ratings, the line between scripted drama and real-life horror shatters.Blending suspense, dark comedy, and razor-sharp satire, Reality TV Murders is a stylish, high- stakes mystery for fans of You, Knives Out, Gone Girl, and Only Murders in the Building. With neon-lit confessionals clashing against eerie crime scenes, the film delivers both glossy entertainment and chilling thrills.“Dallas is brimming with talent and untold stories,” says Pinckney. “With Reality TV Murders, we wanted to merge the spectacle of reality TV with the danger of true crime, creating a film that keeps audiences hooked from the first frame to the last.”The project marks another milestone for Boogievision Creative Studio, the creative hub launched by the husband-and-wife team to bring Old Hollywood grit and storytelling excellence. With a portfolio spanning films, television and branded content the duo continues to redefine Dallas as a rising force in the film industry.“Michael brings the vision, I bring the structure,” says Ashlee C. “Together, we’re committed to building projects that thrill, entertain, and resonate with audiences everywhere. Reality TV Murders is proof that Dallas isn’t just ready for its close-up—it’s already making its mark.”Reality TV Murders airs November 7, 2025, on Peacock, and is distributed by Maverick Entertainment.Maverick Entertainment originals are a diverse range of independent films, particularly in niche genres and Black cinema, produced and distributed by Maverick Entertainment Group. The One That Got Away, I Hate I Love You, and Single Black Female.For more information about Reality TV Murders and Boogievision Creative Studio, visit www.Boogievision.com

Official Trailer

