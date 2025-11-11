GAS Hardware Expands Operations to Meet Rising Demand for Garage and Sliding Door Hardware

GAS Hardware's headquarters in Hollywood, Florida.

With expanded inventory and new hires in California and Florida, GAS Hardware strengthens its national presence and supports local economies.

We’re excited about how far we’ve come and the impact our growth has had on helping local garage door installers across the country grow their businesses.” — Christopher Slater

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAS Hardware, a leading garage door and sliding door hardware wholesaler, today announced continued expansion at its California and Florida warehouse locations. The company’s growth reflects rising demand across the garage door and home improvement industries for reliable, high-quality hardware components.Founded in 2005, GAS Hardware has built a reputation for fast coast-to-coast shipping, competitive wholesale pricing, and a broad product range that includes torsion springs, rollers, hinges, tracks, and accessories. The company has also set itself apart in the wholesale parts industry by providing premium packaging for its professional-grade hardware, enabling installers and contractors to deliver a more refined, high-end experience to their customers.GAS Hardware is a member of the International Door Association. With warehouses in Fremont, Calif ., and Hollywood, Fla ., the company supports contractors, installers, and distributors nationwide.In 2024, GAS Hardware expanded its product catalog by 30% and added new jobs across both locations to accommodate increased demand. These efforts have helped strengthen local economies and provided critical supply chain support to small businesses across the U.S.“We’re excited about how far we’ve come and the impact our growth has had on helping local garage door installers across the country grow their businesses,” said Christopher Slater, communications manager at GAS Hardware. “Our mission has always been to make quality garage and sliding door hardware more affordable and profitable — and this expansion allows us to serve even more professionals nationwide.”The company continues to invest in operational efficiency and strategic partnerships with contractors and distributors, ensuring faster delivery times and expanded access to essential garage and sliding door components.About GAS HardwareBased in Hollywood, Fla., GAS Hardware has been serving the garage and sliding glass door industry for more than 20 years. The company is a wholesaler of top-quality parts and supplies and carries exclusive, innovative items with premium retail packaging.For more information about GAS Hardware’s products, wholesale programs, and nationwide shipping, visit www.gashardware.com

G.A.S Hardware, America's Trusted Supplier of Garage & Sliding Door Supplies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.