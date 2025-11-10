DPH Measles Investigation Identifies Public Exposure at Spartanburg Restaurant

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 10, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As part of the ongoing investigation into the current measles outbreak centered around Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has identified that an individual infectious with measles was at the Kanpai of Tokyo restaurant at 2300 Winchester Place in Spartanburg, S.C, on Nov. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.

DPH is asking anyone who was at that location during that specific day and times to contact your health care provider if you believe you may have been exposed, particularly if you do not have immunity to measles or if you develop symptoms.

People who were exposed, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Nov. 23. Symptoms typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and start with a cough, runny nose, and red eyes, along with a mild to moderate fever.

Two or three days later, the fever spikes, often as high as 104°F. At the same time, a red blotchy rash appears, usually first on the face and head, then rapidly spreads down the remainder of the body. A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after its onset, so someone may be able to spread measles before they know they have the disease. It is important to stay home if you are ill.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call your doctor and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Your doctor can make special arrangements to evaluate you without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk of exposure. You will be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

The MMR vaccine is the most effective way of protecting oneself against measles. Anyone who is not up to date on MMR vaccination or does not have immunity from prior infection, is encouraged to receive a dose of MMR vaccine, unless there is a medical reason why you cannot receive it. The MMR vaccine is effective and safe. The DPH Recommendations for MMR Vaccination chart can help you understand if you need a dose of the vaccine. If you do not have a health care provider, you may be able to receive the immunization at a DPH mobile MMR vaccine event (listed on the DPH Measles Outbreak webpage) or at a pharmacy or provider included on the DPH online vaccine locator.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, DPH will issue its scheduled Tuesday noon measles update on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. Our normal Wednesday media briefing will occur as planned at 1 p.m. A media advisory with meeting details will be sent out Wednesday morning.

