Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers keynote address at Annual Conference and Elective AGM of Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa, 13 Nov

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Annual Conference and Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Institute for Local Government Management of South Africa (ILGM). This year’s conference will be held under the theme: “From Local Government Transformation to Building Capable Local Government Management: Clearing the Forest”.

Minister Hlabisa is expected to deliver the keynote address, focusing on the national agenda for building capable, ethical, and developmental local government institutions.

The conference will bring together local government leaders, municipal managers, practitioners, and experts from across the country to reflect on progress made in transforming the local government sector and to explore practical strategies to strengthen capacity, leadership, and service delivery at the local level.

The participation of Minister Hlabisa confirms COGTA’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with professional bodies such as the ILGM to advance capacity-building, ethical leadership, and institutional excellence in local government.

Details of the Minister address at the ILGM conference are as follows:

Date: 13 November 2025

⁠Time: 09h00

Venue: Kloofzicht Lodge, Mogale City

