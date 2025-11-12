NearbyHunt.com Launches to Help U.S. Homeowners Find Verified and Trusted Local Service Professionals

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NearbyHunt.com, a new U.S.-based home services marketplace, officially launches to make it easier for homeowners to find verified, trustworthy local service professionals across America. The platform connects users with experts in Roofing, Plumbing, HVAC, Pest Control, Cleaning, and more, combining technology and transparency to simplify hiring decisions.“Our mission is to help U.S. homeowners hire with confidence,” said Simranjeet Singh , Founder of NearbyHunt. “Every professional listed on our platform is verified for licenses, reviews, and experience — so homeowners never have to guess who to trust.”Unlike generic directories, NearbyHunt utilises a smart-matching algorithm that analyses a customer’s location, job type, and service history to connect them with qualified professionals instantly.Each professional profile undergoes strict verification, including license and insurance checks, authentic U.S. customer review validation, and ongoing performance tracking. This ensures that every listing meets NearbyHunt’s trust and quality standards, while professionals gain visibility among genuine, high-intent customers in their area.“NearbyHunt is more than a listing platform — it’s a curated network of verified experts,” Singh explained. “We’ve built this with real experience from thousands of homeowners who struggled to find dependable contractors.”Every category page, from Roofing Services to AC Repair, adheres to strict guidelines — meaning all content is thoroughly researched, fact-checked, and reviewed by qualified home service experts.At launch, NearbyHunt covers major metro regions, including Dallas, Houston, Denver, Orlando, and Phoenix, with plans to expand to over 200 U.S. cities by mid-2026. Homeowners can easily search by service and location, view average pricing, read verified reviews, and instantly connect with local professionals ready to help.NearbyHunt’s promise is simple: trust, transparency, and technology working together to make home maintenance easier and safer for every American homeowner. “We verify every professional ourselves,” Singh emphasised. “From background checks to review validation, we built this to ensure peace of mind for families.”About NearbyHunt.comNearbyHunt.com is a U.S.-based home services marketplace connecting homeowners with verified, trusted local professionals in over 50 essential categories. The platform combines algorithmic matching with human verification to deliver the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to hire a home service expert online.Media ContactSimranjeet SinghFounder, NearbyHunt LLC 1309 Coffeen Avenue, STE 1200Sheridan, WY 82801Email: contact@nearbyhunt.comPhone: +1 (307) 222-6162Website: https://www.nearbyhunt.com

