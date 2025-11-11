PCI Gases Attends Landmark Inaugurations of DOCS Oxygen Systems in The Gambia and Liberia

PCI DOCS enhance medical resilience across West Africa through SCCM’s US 5.5 million humanitarian project Official Opening Ceremony at the JFK Hospital in Monrovia Liberia Installation of 2 x DOCS 500 Medical Oxygen Plants at EFSTH The Gambia Official Opening at F.J. Grante Memorial Hospital in Greenville Sinoe County in Liberia. Installation of 2 x DOCS 80 Medical Oxygen Plants at F.J. Grante Hospital Greenville Liberia.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Gases is pleased to announce the successful deployment and formal inauguration of its DOCS ( Deployable Oxygen Concentration System ) medical-oxygen units at key healthcare facilities in October 2025 in West Africa. The installations at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in The Gambia, and at the F. J. Grante Memorial Hospital in Liberia, mark a critical milestone in medical-oxygen resilience for the region.According to the company, the projects are part of a US $5.5 million humanitarian initiative led by the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) in partnership with PCI Gases and other global collaborators, namely Direct Relief, Johns Hopkins Global Alliance of Perioperative Professionals and the Institute of Global Perioperative Care. The initiative delivers PCI Gases’ DOCS units, which leverage the company’s proprietary Vacuum Swing Adsorption (VSA) technology , to enable healthcare providers to generate medical-grade oxygen on-site, independently of cylinder deliveries or external supply chains. VSA’s platform has been shown to reduce energy consumption, simplify maintenance and extend service life compared to traditional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) systems.At Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in The Gambia, the inauguration ceremony celebrated the commissioning of a locally controlled oxygen-generation facility, directly supplying the intensive care and medical wards with continuous oxygen availability. In Liberia, the installation at the F. J. Grante Memorial Hospital deploys a DOCS unit integrated with a solar-power backup system to mitigate grid instability and ensure uninterrupted supply in a location challenged by unreliable electricity. Beyond the hardware, PCI Gases provided local training, remote-monitoring capability and a long-term sustainability plan so that hospital staff and local health authorities can operate and maintain the systems autonomously.“We are honoured to partner with national governments, NGOs and medical institutions in The Gambia and Liberia to deliver oxygen autonomy where it matters most,” says Andy Gouws, representing PCI Gases. “These inaugurations reflect our commitment to sustainability, reliability and local empowerment in medical-oxygen infrastructure.”At their core, the VSA-based DOCS systems offer distinct advantages for resource-limited settings: they operate at lower pressure, use oil-free blowers, eliminate many process valves and compressors, and are designed for low maintenance and long sieve life. By decentralizing oxygen production, hospitals can reduce dependency on delivered cylinders, avoid logistical delays, and improve patient care continuity.The successful deployment in West Africa aligns with PCI Gases’ mission of enabling autonomy in oxygen and nitrogen supply and its vision of decentralizing critical-gas infrastructure globally. With over four decades of experience, PCI Gases supports healthcare, industrial, aquaculture and water-treatment sectors worldwide with scalable, sustainable gas-generation solutions.For more information, please visit https://www.pcigases.com/ About PCI GasesPCI Gases, headquartered in Riverside, California, is a global leader in advanced on-site gas generation systems. Specialising in VSA technology for oxygen production, the company has been delivering innovative gas-separation solutions since 1984. PCI Gases serves a wide range of industries, including medical, industrial, mining and mineral processing, aquaculture, biogas, water treatment, energy and military applications. With a mission to empower industries by providing autonomy in oxygen and nitrogen supply, PCI Gases helps clients reduce costs and improve sustainability. Their vision is to decentralise gas supply, offering economical and environmentally responsible solutions worldwide. Through a commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, PCI Gases continues to reshape industries and enhance the total cost of ownership for their customers.

