Sherweb Recognized as the Winner of 2025 Microsoft Canada Partner of the Year

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb today announced it has won the 2025 Microsoft Canada Partner of the Year Award, as well as been named a finalist in the larger Americas. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Sherweb has been a Microsoft Partner for 20+ years, enabling the 8,000 MSPs they work with to adopt new tools and scale revenue quickly and efficiently. Over the course of 2025, the company has laser focused on two areas key to competing in today’s digital landscape: AI and security.

“Our focus has always been simple: help partners make sense of Microsoft and grow with it. Being named Microsoft Canada Partner of the Year and a finalist for the Americas shows that our approach works, ” said Michael Slater, Microsoft and Cybersecurity Lead at Sherweb. “AI brings new complexity, but also new opportunity, and our job is to help partners turn that into confidence and growth.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations. Sherweb was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Canada and the broader Americas region.

While many companies knew they needed to begin their AI journeys, they didn’t know or understand where to start, or how to adopt it in a way that would support long term growth. Sherweb simplified this complexity for partners, introducing a dedicated Copilot practice that allowed them to build a strategic go to market plan and then scale it for long term client retention. This work in the last year has resulted in Sherweb growing its Copilot practice 400% YOY - driving significant AI adoption across the channel. In addition to Sherweb’s extensive work with AI, the company has been equipping MSPs with the ability to navigate upcoming changes to Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program.

“The level of expertise that Sherweb brings is unmatched. I'm constantly amazed at how intimately they understand the Microsoft landscape,” said Keith Harris, Senior Director of Technology at Kelley Create. “They have deep expertise and show a proactive, consultative approach. We've worked with other CSPs in the past, and we were just customers, and they were just vendors. Sherweb is our partner.”

“Working with Sherweb has largely taken the complexity out of the Microsoft Partner Center for us,” said Jeremy Irving, Founder and Managing Director at IC 360. “Their expert guidance and proactive support have helped us overcome challenges time after time, making the entire experience far more manageable.”

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.