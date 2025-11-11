The Leighton Hill by Ray Cheng Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

The Leighton Hill

Ray Cheng's Residential Apartment Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Ray Cheng as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "The Leighton Hill." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Cheng's design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and creativity.The Leighton Hill residential apartment design by Ray Cheng addresses the evolving needs of modern, multi-generational living in Hong Kong. By creating a harmonious, multi-functional space that embraces the city's multiculturalism, Cheng's design offers a practical solution for families seeking to balance tradition and contemporary lifestyles. This award-winning work showcases the potential for interior design to positively impact the daily lives of residents and enhance their overall well-being.Cheng's design for The Leighton Hill stands out for its emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the seamless integration of high-quality materials with the natural environment. The apartment's layout is carefully crafted to optimize air circulation and natural light, creating a dynamic and inviting atmosphere. The incorporation of a nostalgic element, such as the mahjong table, serves to connect generations and foster a sense of unity within the space.The Silver A' Design Award for The Leighton Hill serves as a testament to Ray Cheng's commitment to design excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within Impression Design Workshop Ltd, encouraging the team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design while prioritizing the needs and well-being of their clients.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ray ChengRay Cheng, the founder of Impression Design Workshop Ltd, brings over 22 years of design experience in Hong Kong and China, offering an international perspective on high-end interior design. Cheng's dedication to rationalization, naturalness, sustainability, and durability in design products has been a driving force behind the company's success since its establishment in 2005.About Impression Design Workshop LimitedImpression Design Workshop Ltd is a full-service interior design and construction company founded in 2005. The company prioritizes design innovation, service enhancement, and the use of top-quality materials to ensure the success of every project. With a team of experienced interior designers and skilled construction workers, Impression Design Workshop Ltd values client trust and looks forward to future collaboration opportunities.About Impression Design Workshop LtdImpression Design Workshop Ltd, established in 2005, is committed to providing clients with the highest level of professional service in interior design and construction. With a customer-oriented approach, the company values client feedback and offers reliable after-sales service. The company has received numerous awards and media recognition for its work in offices, stores, restaurants, hotels, and residential spaces.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their functional layouts, material selection, color schemes, lighting design, and attention to sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and accessibility. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating pioneering designs that positively impact the global community, the award inspires designers and brands to develop superior products and projects. Interested parties can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-awards.com

