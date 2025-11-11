AVANA Companies and Capital Partners Team Up to Help Small Businesses Navigate SBA Loans Amid Government Shutdown

Experts host webinar on November 18 to guide brokers on fast-tracking SBA 504 loans when processing resumes

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVANA Companies , a leading commercial real estate lender, and Capital Partners CDC will host a virtual webinar to help commercial real estate and hospitality brokers navigate SBA 504 loans amid the federal government shutdown. The webinar, "Fast-Tracking SBA 504 After Reopening: How to Get Your Deals to the Front of the Line," takes place on November 18 at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT via Zoom. The session provides brokers with strategies to help clients secure SBA financing efficiently when loan processing resumes.The federal government shutdown has halted SBA loan processing, creating uncertainty for small business owners seeking financing. When operations resume, a significant backlog of applications will delay critical funding for commercial real estate projects. Brokers need to understand how to prepare complete packages now to position their clients' applications for quick approval once processing resumes."The government shutdown presents unique challenges for small businesses seeking SBA financing, but it also creates opportunities for those who are prepared," said Sanat Patel, Co-Founder & Chief Lending Officer, AVANA Companies. "Having a strong lending partner is crucial during these challenging financial times, as experience and preparation can make the difference between deals that move forward quickly and those that get stuck in the backlog."Brokers attending the webinar will learn practical steps to take immediately, including how to triage their pipeline, prepare complete packages, and verify eligibility requirements before submission. The session covers SBA 504 loan program basics, refinancing options, and specific strategies based on lessons learned from previous government shutdowns."Certified Development Companies work with lenders to deliver SBA 504 loans that help small businesses acquire real estate and equipment to grow their operations," said Tim Souther, Executive Vice President, Capital Partners CDC. "Working with AVANA, we're committed to helping small businesses create jobs and strengthen local economies. This webinar gives brokers the tools to navigate the current shutdown and unlock the potential of SBA financing for their clients."AVANA Companies and Capital Partners CDC offer specialized expertise in SBA 504 loans for owner-occupied commercial real estate acquisition and refinancing across various sectors including hotels, medical offices, industrial facilities, self-storage, retail, franchise restaurants, and light manufacturing."SBA 504 loans provide substantial benefits for small business owners, including lower down payments, longer terms, and fixed interest rates," said Matt Hunt, Chief Credit Officer, AVANA Companies. "Our experience shows that properly structured and packaged loans move through the system more efficiently, which is especially important during periods of high volume following processing delays."To register for the webinar and learn how to fast-track SBA 504 loans when government processing resumes, visit: https://hubs.li/Q03Rp20C0 About AVANA Companies:Founded by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel in 2002, AVANA Companies comprise of an asset management platform (AVANA Capital), a Credit Union Servicing Organization (AVANA CUSO), a bank (AVANA Bank) and fintech lending and investment platforms for global markets (LendThrive™ & EqualSeat™).AVANA companies collectively provide funding for small businesses and private credit investment opportunities for institutional and retail investors. The company's goal across the lending programs is to empower American small businesses by providing commercial real estate loans that are impactful and socially driven. For investors, AVANA Companies provides sound investment opportunities secured by real estate and driven by highly qualified sponsors.AVANA is headquartered in Arizona, USA with regional offices in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. It serves small business owners and investors across the United States, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA is named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662.To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.About Capital Partners CDCCapital Partners Certified Development Company, based in Atlanta since 1984, is a SBA-licensed Certified Development Company facilitating the SBA 504 Loan Program, providing small businesses with long-term, fixed-rate financing to stimulate local economic development.

