Minute Suites Redefines Airport Comfort on Life+Leisure with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Daniel Solomon, Co-founder and Director of Minute Suites on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Daniel Solomon Shares the Vision for Private Airport Sanctuaries in Exclusive Segment Airing on WE TV on November 23, 2025

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minute Suites , the world’s leading provider of private airport suites , will be featured on the popular lifestyle series Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, Daniel Solomon, Co-founder and Director of Minute Suites, discusses how the company transforms the airport experience into a wellness-focused oasis for travelers. The episode will air on WE TV on November 23, 2025 at 7:30am EST, highlighting Minute Suites’ innovative approach to offering private, luxurious retreats within bustling airports.Founded in 2009 by medical professionals, Minute Suites was born from a vision to provide travelers with a serene escape to rest, work, or recharge without leaving the security of the airport. From its first location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) to its recent expansion at JFK Terminal 8, Minute Suites now operates in multiple airports, with plans for further growth, including a new location at Newark. Each suite offers luxury hotel-inspired amenities like charging ports, high-speed Wi-Fi, trundle beds, and smart TVs, catering to diverse travelers—from business professionals to families. The company’s ER-grade sanitation practices, honed during the pandemic, ensure a safe and welcoming environment, setting Minute Suites apart in the industry.In the Life+Leisure interview, Solomon shares how his background in innovative healthcare and outsourcing businesses, such as Value Healthcare and Ambrose Employer Group, shapes Minute Suites’ compassionate and forward-thinking leadership. He highlights community initiatives like free 30-minute sessions for nursing mothers and special rates for military and first responders, reflecting the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and care. Solomon also discusses exciting growth plans, including suite redesigns, international expansions, and new features to enhance the guest experience, all aligned with the brand’s tagline, “The Traveler’s Retreat.”“Daniel Solomon and Minute Suites are reimagining what airports can offer, turning stressful layovers into moments of calm and comfort,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their dedication to wellness and first-class service for every traveler is truly inspiring, and we’re thrilled to share their story with our Life+Leisure audience.”“We’re excited to feature Minute Suites, a company that blends innovation with genuine care to create a sanctuary for travelers,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure. “Daniel’s vision for transforming the airport experience into something luxurious and accessible perfectly aligns with our mission to showcase businesses that elevate everyday life.”Tune in to WE TV on November 23, 2025 at 7:30am EST to explore how Minute Suites delivers a tailored, first-class experience for travelers worldwide. Whether napping, working, or recharging, guests can find their retreat at Minute Suites’ growing network of locations.Guests can use promo code "L+L" for 20% off an hourly suite rental or overnight stay ( cannot be combined with other promos or discounts). Reservations can be made at https://www.minutesuites.com See the full interview here: https://vimeo.com/1133232156/5bbd668115 About Minute SuitesFounded in 2009, Minute Suites is the global leader in private airport suites, offering travelers a wellness-focused retreat to rest, work, or recharge within airport terminals. With luxury amenities, ER-grade sanitation, and community-driven initiatives like free sessions for nursing mothers and special rates for military and first responders, Minute Suites ensures a first-class experience for all. From its flagship location at ATL to new expansions like JFK Terminal 8 and Newark, Minute Suites continues to redefine airport comfort. Learn more at www.minutesuites.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

