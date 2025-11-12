RV Insurance Shop Named 'Best of 2025 – Insurance Agenc' in Cornelius by BusinessRate

RV Insurance Shop

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RV Insurance Shop today announced it has been named the Best of 2025 Cornelius Award Winner in the Insurance Agency category by BusinessRate. The honor is based on verified Google Reviews and BusinessRate’s independent scoring model, which evaluates customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service excellence using publicly available review data.

“Being recognized by BusinessRate means a lot because it reflects the voices of our customers,” said Marty Karriker, Founder of RV Insurance Shop. “We’re proud to serve the RV community with coverage that fits how people actually travel and live, whether that’s full-time, seasonal, or weekend trips, and we’ll keep raising the bar.”

BusinessRate’s BEST of 2025 Cornelius Awards identify local leaders using its proprietary BusinessRate Score, a single, easy-to-understand metric that combines multiple review factors to show how a business ranks against local competitors. Unlike pay-to-play lists, this recognition is earned by authentic customer feedback, not applications or nominations.

Headquartered in Cornelius and serving customers nationwide, RV Insurance Shop covers what you drive: RVs of all kinds, plus personal and commercial autos. Add-on options include full-timer’s liability, roadside assistance, vacation liability, and personal-effects protection, with substantial discounts when you bundle policies.

About RV Insurance Shop

RV Insurance Shop is an independent insurance agency focused on helping RV owners protect their adventures with coverage tailored to how they travel. From motorhomes and fifth wheels to toy haulers and custom builds, the team pairs specialty carriers with personalized advice to deliver the right protection at the right price. Learn more at RVInsuranceShop.com.

About BusinessRate

BusinessRate provides intelligent rankings and review-management services for local businesses. Its BEST of 2025 Cornelius Awards are based on verified Google review data and an independent scoring model designed to highlight leaders in customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service excellence.

