Ausable Funds Honors the Military Service of Veterans

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, honors and supports the service and sacrifice of America’s Veterans – those currently on active duty, and those that served on this 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of the year.“America is blessed with magnificent people from all the states across the nation that signed up, suited up, took up arms, and put their lives on the line to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, in both stateside and overseas assignments, especially those of us that served in combat zones over the years. They are a special breed, and we applaud their service,” commented Ed Luzine, a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“ SOCOM ”) and a former emerging markets investment banker, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.God bless the United States of America, its Allies, partners, and friends, and all of those that served in our armed forces.About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a Female and Hispanic, and service-disabled combat veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, then Major Luzine was the second Wall Street investment banker recalled to military duty and deployed downrange to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

