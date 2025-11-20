FOREO Spotlights Beauty-Tech Innovation on 'Life+Leisure' with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

FOREO on Life+Leisure

Evan Feldstein and Anika Sekhri Share FOREO's Vision for Empowering Self-Care at Home in Exclusive Segment Airing on WE on November 23, 2025

We’re thrilled to spotlight FOREO's bold fusion of tech and beauty on Life+Leisure.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where skincare routines are evolving from overwhelming rituals to effortless, spa-grade experiences, FOREO, the world's leading beauty-tech brand, takes center stage on the acclaimed lifestyle series Life+Leisure . Hosted by New York Times Best-Selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy-Award Winning, Giuliana Rancic, the episode features an in-depth interview with FOREO's Evan Feldstein, General Manager for the United States and Canada, and Anika Sekhri, Product Marketing Manager. The segment premieres on WE TV on November 23, 2025, bringing viewers innovative solutions that blend cutting-edge technology with personal empowerment.FOREO, founded in 2013 by visionary entrepreneur Filip Sedic, was born from a personal quest to tackle everyday skincare challenges without the hassle of traditional tools. Today, the Stockholm-based company has sold over 36 million devices worldwide, operating in more than 80 countries and earning over 250 international awards for its pioneering products. With more than 300 patents, FOREO stands out by developing all devices in-house using medical-grade silicone and proprietary technologies like T-Sonic™ pulsations, microcurrent, and LED therapy—delivering professional results in minutes, right at home.In the episode, Feldstein and Sekhri delve into FOREO's transformative lineup, including the groundbreaking FAQ™ series. Highlights include the FDA-cleared FAQ™ 202 silicone LED mask, which harnesses red light and near-infrared therapy for anti-aging benefits, and the newly launched FAQ™ 502 full-spectrum red light panel that mimics healing sunlight. They discuss how these innovations make self-care accessible and effective, from deep cleansing with the LUNA™ collection to wrinkle-reducing toning via the BEAR™ 2 microcurrent device. The conversation also touches on FOREO's human-centered approach, sharing inspiring stories like a teenage girl embracing makeup-free confidence and a fire survivor reclaiming skin recovery through the brand's tools."We’re thrilled to spotlight FOREO's bold fusion of tech and beauty on Life+Leisure," said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. "Evan and Anika's passion for making everyone feel joyful in their skin reminds us why self-care isn't just a routine—it's a revolution. Viewers are in for an eye-opening look at how beauty-tech is democratizing spa-level glow-ups."The episode underscores FOREO's commitment to sustainability and challenging industry norms, rejecting disposability in favor of long-lasting, hygienic devices that foster emotional connections. From teens to consumers aged 25–80, FOREO's digitally savvy audience finds empowerment in products that resonate organically—backed by unsolicited endorsements from Hollywood stars and supermodels who swear by the brand's efficacy.Gila Stern, Vice President of Production for Life+Leisure, added, "We are excited to feature this innovative beauty company that’s redefining self-care with genuine heart and high-tech precision. FOREO's story of resilience, from Filip Sedic's personal journey to global impact, perfectly aligns with our mission to inspire viewers to live their best lives."Tune in to catch the full episode on WE TV for an inspiring deep dive into FOREO's future-forward vision, including exciting upcoming initiatives that continue to push the boundaries of beauty-tech.WE TV air date: November 23, 2025 at 7:30am ESTSee the full interview here: https://vimeo.com/1131773438/0d13f225fa?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci Enjoy 30% off using promo code FOREOFAN30 at https://foreo.se/ulKNQ . Discount applicable on FOREO's official website (foreo.com), including the FAQ 202 LED face mask, and it also applies to items that are already discounted.About FOREOFOREO is a global leader in beauty-tech, dedicated to delivering effortless, pro-level skincare and oral care at home. Founded in 2013, FOREO's mission is to help millions feel great in their skin through innovative devices powered by patented technologies like T-Sonic™ pulsations, microcurrent, and LED therapy. With over 36 million devices sold in 80+ countries and more than 250 awards, FOREO combines bold design, medical-grade materials, and in-house development to create sustainable, transformative self-care solutions.FAQ™ Swiss is a new brand under the FOREO umbrella. It was created to reinvent how society and individuals perceive aging by reminding people that although aging is inevitable, you hold the power to control how you age. With this in mind, FAQ™ Swiss is proud to lead the way into an entirely new anti-aging era by becoming the world’s most powerful fusion of professional and home beauty.Discover more at www.foreo.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

