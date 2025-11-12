Healing Views - Artist Giving Cancer Patients a Window’s View

Nuclear Treatment Room - Before & After

Artist and cancer survivor Colleen Wall continues to transform healthcare spaces by bringing a window’s view to patients at Roswell Park Cancer Center.

Long hours spent in treatment rooms can feel isolating. These window murals are meant to offer patients an escape from the sterile hospital environment and invite them to go on an imaginary journey.” — Colleen Wall

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist and cancer survivor Colleen Wall continues her mission to transform healthcare spaces by bringing a window’s view to patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Fifteen new window murals—including several in nuclear medicine treatment rooms were recently installed. Patients receiving radioactive treatments often spend long hours in complete isolation, confined to sealed rooms with no access to natural light or outside views. Wall’s window-inspired murals—featuring serene landscapes, paths, and open skies—are designed to ease that sense of confinement by offering patients a visual “escape” into nature.Colleen’s journey into the Arts and Healthcare field began in 1995 when she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma while four months pregnant. That experience inspired her lifelong dedication to helping others find peace and inspiration through art. From 2008 to 2011, she served as an Artist in Residence on the oncology floor at Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, where a simple patient exchange forever changed her perspective. One spring morning, Colleen entered a patient’s room and remarked, “It’s such a beautiful day outside!” The patient, looked up from her bed and replied, “It always looks the same from here.” This simple but powerful exchange sparked Colleen’s idea for a Kickstarter project, A View for a Room: Transforming Healthcare Spaces This milestone installation coincides with Arts in Health Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the healing impact of the arts in healthcare environments.The new fifteen murals, funded by the Curatolo Family Endowment, expand Colleen’s original installation of ten murals completed last year. Together, the works now bring warmth, color, and comfort to treatment spaces throughout Roswell Park.To learn more about Colleen Wall’s mission and to view her artwork, visit www.colleendarbydesigns.com About Colleen Wall:Colleen Wall is a Buffalo-based artist whose work bridges art and healing. A cancer survivor, she has dedicated her career to creating art that uplifts and comforts patients in medical environments. Her LandEscape series continue to inspire hope, connection, and calm for those navigating difficult journeys.

A View for a Room; Transforming Healthcare Spaces Kickstarter Video

