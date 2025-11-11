Glynlea Country Club Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen at Glynlea Country Club Glynlea Country Club's 18 Hole Championship Golf Course

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGA Legend Jim Furyk Debuts First Signature Golf Course at Glynlea Country Club New Treasure Coast community by GreenPointe Holdings features nation’s first Toptracer Aquatic Driving RangeGolf fans and future homeowners alike are teeing up for very special Fall debut. Seventeen-time PGA Tour Champion Jim Furyk unveiled his first-ever signature golf course on November 7 at Glynlea Country Club at Wylder , an all-new golf and country club community developed by GreenPointe Holdings, LLC on Florida’s Treasure Coast.Glynlea’s 18-hole championship course opened the weekend of November 7–8, making its debut during a special charity Pro-Am weekend, hosted by Furyk and featuring appearances from golf greats and community leaders. The new course also introduced a national first — a Toptracer Aquatic Driving Range, merging cutting-edge technology with Florida’s scenic waterways to deliver a fun, data-driven experience for golfers of every skill level.“I’ve played all over the world and have seen a variety of golf course styles,” said Jim Furyk. “At Glynlea, I wanted to design something that’s both beautiful and playable — a course that challenges seasoned golfers while welcoming beginners and families to enjoy the game together.”Nestled within the growing Wylder master-planned community, Glynlea spans more than 560 acres and is poised to become a premier golf and lifestyle destination. The gated community will include a mix of single-family homes and twin homes from the $400s to over $1 million, with select Lennar and Perry Homes designer-decorated models now open for tours.The Glynlea Country Club campus will feature resort-style amenities including:• Furyk’s signature 18-hole course and Toptracer Aquatic Driving Range• Wellness and Fitness center, spa and sauna, resort-style and lap pool, and golf shop• Tennis and pickleball courts• Informal indoor and al fresco dining with a view at Fairways Tavern“The demand for new homes on the Treasure Coast is unprecedented,” said Austin Burr, Regional President of South Florida for GreenPointe Holdings. “Glynlea is designed to meet that demand with exceptional homes, resort-quality amenities, and the prestige of a Jim Furyk-designed golf experience — all just minutes from top schools, healthcare, and entertainment.”

