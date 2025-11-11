Electric Sub-meter Market to Reach USD 31.9 Billion by 2035 — Growth Surges in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America

electric sub-meter market

The global electric sub-meter market is poised for robust expansion through 2035, propelled by digitization of grid infrastructure, smart city initiatives, and rising energy efficiency mandates. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 31.9 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The FMI report, “Electric Sub-meter Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” reveals an absolute revenue increase of USD 15.2 billion over the decade, with the market nearly doubling in size. This surge is driven by IoT-enabled metering, real-time monitoring, and enhanced billing accuracy across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Smart Meter Adoption and IoT Integration:

The shift toward connected, automated, and data-driven sub-metering is transforming energy management. From 2025 to 2030, the market will grow by USD 6.2 billion, supported by smart grid upgrades and IoT solutions in commercial and residential applications.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI projects an additional USD 9 billion in expansion, driven by advanced analytics, building automation, and comprehensive energy platforms for large-scale facilities.

“Smart sub-meters are evolving into core infrastructure for operational transparency and cost allocation,” said an FMI research analyst. “IoT connectivity, wireless communication, and predictive analytics are enabling precise tracking and regulatory compliance.”

Electric Sub-meter Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric -Value

Market Value (2025) -USD 16.7 billion

Forecast Value (2035)-USD 31.9 billion

CAGR -6.7%

Leading Product -Smart Sub-meter (8.6% CAGR)

Fastest Phase Growth-Three Phase (7.4% CAGR)

Top Application- Commercial Establishments (7.9% CAGR)

China: The Fastest-Growing Electric Sub-meter Market:

FMI data shows China leading global growth at a 6.9% CAGR, with extensive smart city programs and urbanization driving demand. Government-backed energy efficiency and industrial modernization are accelerating IoT-enabled deployments in urban and industrial zones.

The U.S. follows at 5.8% CAGR, bolstered by decarbonization targets and building efficiency programs. Europe’s market is set to expand from USD 4.1 billion in 2025 to USD 7.4 billion by 2035 at 6.1% CAGR, with Germany holding a 29.3% share in 2025.

Electric Sub-meter Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Smart Grid Development: Digitization enables accurate monitoring and reduced energy waste.

IoT & Automation: Real-time data collection and predictive analytics cut operational costs.

Urbanization Surge: Smart cities in Asia Pacific and North America boost sub-meter installations.

Regulatory Compliance: Efficiency mandates and billing accuracy standards fuel adoption.

Building Modernization: Integration with HVAC, lighting, and facility systems enhances versatility.

Electric Sub-meter Market Segment Overview:

By Product Type: Smart sub-meters lead with 8.6% CAGR, offering connectivity and analytics for diverse applications.

By Phase Type: Three phase grows at 7.4% CAGR, ideal for industrial load balancing and high-capacity operations.

By Application: Commercial establishments dominate at 7.9% CAGR, driven by retail, data centers, and multi-tenant billing needs.

Electric Sub-meter Market Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: Highest growth, led by China (6.9% CAGR) and India’s infrastructure boom.

Europe: USD 4.1 billion to USD 7.4 billion (6.1% CAGR); Germany at 29.3% share in 2025.

North America: Steady expansion via U.S. efficiency initiatives and commercial projects.

Rest of World: Emerging markets in Brazil and Saudi Arabia gain from modernization.

Electric Sub-meter Market Competitive Landscape:

- Schneider Electric

- Landis+Gyr

- Itron, Inc.

- Siemens AG

- Honeywell International

Top players like Schneider Electric and Landis+Gyr hold significant share through IoT research, automation, and smart building solutions. Innovation in wireless systems and data analytics strengthens their edge.

Electric Sub-meter Market Outlook: Energizing Efficient Futures:

The next decade will see sub-meters as strategic assets in energy ecosystems. Cloud-based analytics, multi-application platforms, and service models will unlock USD 3–3.4 billion in IoT opportunities alone.

“Sub-metering is shifting from measurement to intelligence,” the FMI analyst noted. “Manufacturers integrating automation, compliance, and regional customization will power the market’s transformation.”

