Electromagnetic Weapons Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2021-2030 | BAE Systems, THALES GROUP

Increase in development of compact electromagnetic weapons for UAVs, surge in implementation of electromagnetic weapons for military combat activities.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electromagnetic weapons industry was pegged at $0.35 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in development of small and compact electromagnetic weapons for UAV, increase in usage of electromagnetic weapons in military combat activities, and rise in modernization of weapons for military platforms have boosted the growth of the global electromagnetic weapons market. On the contrary, limitation associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by electromagnetic weapons restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from emerging economies and growth in investment in research and development of advanced electromagnetic weapons are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15424 The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.The market is driven by growth in use of electromagnetic weapons in combat operations, modernization of weapons in militaries, and development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles. Technological advancements and increasing development of advanced weapons by governments across the world further supplement growth of this market. However, factors such as limitations associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by use of electromagnetic weapons hamper growth of the electromagnetic weapons market. Increasing investments by government and defense organizations and rising demand from emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the electromagnetic weapons market.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF/ Excel with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electromagnetic-weapons-market/purchase-options Governments across the world prioritized the healthcare industry to combat the widespread COVID-19 virus, which adversely affected performance of the defense industry. Revenue crunch and increased maintenance costs were some of the major factors affecting electromagnetic weapon manufacturers, owing to increased trade and travel restrictions. Moreover, dramatic drop in GDP of prominent economies such as the U.S., the UK, China, France, India, and Germany in 2020 has led to decrease in investments toward the defense industry. The pandemic lockdown was lifted and then re-instated to curb the ascendance of the COVID-19 infections as public utilities were gradually opened in major countries such as the UK, India, and Italy.Disturbance in critical business operations such as manufacturing, limited supply chain, and reduced operating capacity has significantly led to delay in several existing defense modernization and new product development activities. The COVID-19 pandemic induced uncertainties in the supply of necessary equipment, which created a challenge for distributors and suppliers in meeting up with the rising demand. Defense manufacturers had to reduce expansion and R&D investments to withstand decline in revenue and operating performance of the defense industry.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15424 By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global electromagnetic weapons market size . This is because of the high adoption of advanced weapons among government and military agencies in the region and increased government and military organizations' investment in development of advanced weapons due to rising security concerns. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.5% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to increasing investment in defense sectors and development of advanced weapons across the Asia-Pacific region to tackle growing terrorism and regional disputes in countries such as China and India.Leading market players-Thales GroupNorthrop Grumman CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationBAE SystemsL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Rheinmetall AGThe Boeing CompanyHoneywell International IncRafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.Similar Reports:Combat Weapon Management Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/combat-weapon-management-systems-market-A11283 Electrical Weapon Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrical-weapon-market-A12805 Non-Lethal Weapons Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-lethal-weapons-market

