Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Rise in demand for hydrogen peroxide in the wastewater treatment industry is anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand from pulp & paper industry, wide applications of hydrogen peroxide, and surge in demand for the product from the healthcare industry for its antiseptic properties drive the growth of the global hydrogen peroxide market . However, health and environmental hazards associated with hydrogen peroxide are projected to hamper the steady growth of the market.According to the report, the global hydrogen peroxide market generated $5.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $8.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Hydrogen peroxide is extensively used in applications such as pulp & paper, chemical synthesis, wastewater treatment, mining, food and beverage, personal care, healthcare, and textile. Hydrogen peroxide is used to disinfect tools, decolorize hair, and clean the surface. It is used in oral care and gardening. Hydrogen peroxide has therapeutic uses, including chemical, biological, household, and antibacterial & oxidant uses Hydrogen peroxide is generally injected into a wastewater stream in order to control hydrogen sulfide and other odorous compounds associated with treatment of wastewater. It may supplement dissolved oxygen levels in the wastewater to control the additional formation of hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen peroxide is used throughout the healthcare industry and by consumers for cleaning and disinfection. Used as an antibacterial and oxidant, it is included in over-the-counter (OTC) first aid disinfectants o clean wounds.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09665 Segment Overview:Based on application, the pulp & paper segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The pulp and paper industry is continuously adapting to evolving consumer demand and trends. Rise in usage of hydrogen peroxide in industrial applications as well as increase in use of hydrogen peroxide as disinfectants are anticipated to provide enormous development prospects. The report also analysizes segments including chemical synthesis, mining, textile, healthcare, food & beverage, wastewater treatment, and personal care.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global hydrogen peroxide market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The increased use of hydrogen peroxide in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare facilities led to increased demand for chemicals and contributed to the growth of the hydrogen peroxide market in the Asia-Pacific region. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09665 Key Players:Indian Peroxide Ltd., National Peroxide Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Hansol Chemicals, Nouryan, Evonik industries, BASF, Solvay, gujarat alkalies and chemical ltd, cleartech industries, Arkema S.A., Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd, meghmani finechem limited, Akzo NobelBuy this Complete Report (343 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.