EU Rice Bran Oil Market to Reach USD 3 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates Across Netherlands, Italy, Spain & Germany

Demand for Rice Bran Oil in EU

EU rice bran oil demand surges as consumers embrace heart-healthy, sustainable, and functional edible oils across major markets.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union rice bran oil market is on track for robust expansion between 2025 and 2035. Valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025, the industry is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. Rising health consciousness, dietary diversification, and functional ingredient trends are reshaping European edible oil consumption, with rice bran oil emerging as a preferred choice in households and the food industry.

Rice bran oil is prized for its balanced fatty acid composition and high content of oryzanol and tocotrienols, compounds linked to cardiovascular health and cholesterol management. Its versatility extends beyond culinary use to nutraceutical and cosmetic applications, reinforcing its multi-segment potential.

Key Market Insights (2025–2035):

• Market Value (2025): USD 1.1 billion

• Market Forecast (2035): USD 3 billion

• Forecast CAGR: 10.1%

• Leading Product Type (2025): Conventional (Non-Organic) – 72%, USD 818.2 million

• Top Application (2025): Food & Beverage – 82%, USD 931.8 million

• Top Distribution Channel (2025): Hypermarkets & Supermarkets – 44%, USD 500 million

Between 2025 and 2030, EU sales are expected to climb from USD 1.1 billion to USD 1.8 billion, supported by growing awareness of cholesterol-lowering oils. By 2030–2035, premiumization and the adoption of organic cold-pressed oils will push the market to USD 3 billion, signaling rice bran oil’s transition from niche to mainstream cooking oil.

Drivers of Demand

• Increasing emphasis on heart health and metabolic wellness

• Rising adoption of plant-based diets

• Awareness of functional nutrition and clean-label products

• Sustainability and environmentally conscious sourcing

European consumers are actively replacing traditional oils with rice bran oil due to its neutral flavor, high smoke point, and antioxidant-rich profile. Its gamma-oryzanol content is clinically associated with lowering LDL cholesterol, while tocotrienols support overall cardiovascular health. Regulatory requirements promoting transparency and organic certification further enhance market confidence.

Segmental Analysis

By Nature:

• Conventional dominates with 72% share in 2025; expected to moderate slightly to 68% by 2035 due to growing organic adoption.

• Organic variants cater to premium buyers, particularly through cold-pressed offerings.

By Application:

• Food & Beverage accounts for 82% of 2025 demand, maintaining dominance through 2035.

• Integration into packaged snacks, ready-to-eat products, and plant-based formulations is driving volume growth.

By Country CAGR (2025–2035):

• Netherlands: 11.4%

• Rest of Europe: 11.0%

• Italy: 10.1%

• Spain: 10.1%

• France: 9.4%

• Germany: 9.1%

Market Highlights by Country:

• Germany: Mature market with high purchasing power; premium cold-pressed oils dominate.

• France: Culinary adaptation fuels growth; neutral flavor supports versatile cooking applications.

• Italy: Health-conscious modernization drives integration alongside traditional olive oil use.

• Spain: Retail modernization and value accessibility accelerate adoption.

• Netherlands: Fastest-growing EU market, driven by sustainability focus and early adoption of functional foods.

• Rest of Europe: Diverse growth across Nordic, Central, and Eastern Europe balancing premium and volume segments.

Technological & Sustainability Trends

Advancements in refining and cold-press extraction preserve nutrients and improve stability. Rice bran oil aligns with EU circular economy principles, leveraging milling by-products to reduce waste and carbon footprint. E-commerce platforms further expand accessibility for organic and premium variants, democratizing consumer reach.

Competitive Landscape

The EU rice bran oil industry is moderately concentrated with multinational players, regional refiners, and organic specialists:

• Cargill, Inc.: 14% share; extensive refining and distribution network

• Ricela Group: 12%; focus on sustainability and non-GMO sourcing

• Marico Ltd. (Saffola): 9%; premium wellness positioning

• Adani Wilmar Ltd.: 8%; large-scale production and private-label partnerships

• BCL Industries Ltd.: 6%; premium cold-pressed and organic variants

Other notable players include Daana Health Foods, PureOrganix Europe BV, Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Emile Noël SAS, Hero Group, Labrada Europe, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., and Tilda Ltd.

Challenges & Restraints

• Import dependence from Asian rice producers

• Price volatility of raw materials

• Competition from olive, sunflower, and canola oils

• Compliance with EU labeling and sustainability regulations

Premiumization & Brand Differentiation

Brand strategies focus on cold-pressed, organic variants, enriched functional oils, eco-friendly packaging, and storytelling emphasizing sustainability. These factors are pivotal in driving consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Digital & E-commerce Growth

Online channels enable direct-to-consumer access, transparency on origin and certifications, and subscription-based repeat sales. Digital platforms are increasingly central to category expansion, particularly for premium and organic oils.

