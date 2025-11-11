Proanthocyanidins Market : USD 207.9 Million by 2030 and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7%

proanthocyanidins market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global proanthocyanidins industry generated $120.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $207.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in preference for products with natural ingredients, expansion of raw material sources for proanthocyanidins extraction, and surge in prevalence of obesity among population drive the global proanthocyanidins market. However, high prices of proanthocyanidins and low product awareness along with easy availability of low-cost substitutes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in online sales channels and proliferation of raw materials are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report Sample (220 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08821 Post Covid world will see huge demand for nutraceuticals and herbaceuticals including but not limited to proanthocyanidins, however low consumer awareness will remain major challenge for engaged stakeholders.Over last few decades consumer awareness about the natural products in increasing. Majority of the packaged food/ nutraceutical that are available in the market contains a variety of chemicals, some of which are very harmful to health, such as preservatives. Some preservatives are also linked with unfavorable effects, which can comprise of unpleasant reactions in consumer’s sensitive to a particular preservative or a potential increased risk for cancer. In such situation, going natural with products having no pesticides, chemicals, or processed additives and picking natural food to minimize the risk of disease, illness, and disorders is now trending. Many consumers are avoiding chemical ingredients in their food, health food, functional food, proteins, and nutraceutical products. Hence the demand for naturally sourced proanthocyanidins is increasing continuously. This demand has gained extensive traction in developed regions of North America and Europe with consumers in this region are spending more on natural products compared to the consumers in other regions. Hence the trend of using natural ingredients in nutraceutical as well as food industry in proving one of the major factor boosting the proanthocyanidins industry.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/proanthocyanidins-market/purchase-options Nevertheless, grape seed, pine bark are the conventional sources of Proanthocyanidins but with the growing awareness about its health benefits, researches across the world is being carried out to study alternative sources of proanthocyanidins. It is been found that there is plenty amount of proanthocyanidins present in blueberries, apples, pears, hazelnuts, cinnamon bark, and sorghum grains. Market players can grab this opportunity to process and extract Proanthocyanidins from these sources and to provide them in lower cost so that their consumer base will increase during the forecast time period. Moreover with higher prices of this ingredient, offering the proanthocyanidins in lower price may act as a major entry for any market player to enter the market. With researches been carried on these new products, there lies new Proanthocyanidins market opportunities for further extraction of from other fruits and nuts.The global proanthocyanidins market is segmented on the basis of source, form, sales channel, and region. Based on source, the global market is bifurcated into berries, grapes and others. The report also segments the market on the basis of form mainly powder and tablet. By sales channel, the market is studied across offline channels and online channels. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from the sales of proanthocyanidins across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08821 The global proanthocyanidins market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.The global proanthocyanidins market size includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Artemis International, Enomark Biotech, Eevia Health, Givaudan International SA, Fruit d’Or, INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Indena S.p.A, Nexira, Natac, and Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.Trending Reports:Pisco Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pisco-market-A13626 Probiotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotics-market Shortening Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shortening-market-A13990

