Japan Surgical Equipments Market to Reach $ 1,723.48 million by 2031, Driven by Robotic & Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Japan surgical equipments market

Aging population and advanced surgical technology adoption propel Japan’s surgical equipment market, with Kanto and Kansai leading growth.

Japan’s surgical equipment sector surges as innovation, robotics, and minimally invasive procedures meet the rising demand from its aging population.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Japan surgical equipments market is a dynamic and rapidly growing sector within the healthcare industry, driven by increasing demand for advanced surgical technologies and an aging population requiring more surgical interventions. In 2023, the market revenue was valued at approximately USD 859.82 million and is projected to almost double, reaching around USD 1,723.48 million by 2031. This robust growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031, underscoring the strong upward momentum in this sector. The rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures and increased adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices have been primary catalysts propelling the market forward. Japan's leadership in surgical innovation is supported by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, government investments, and a strong focus on patient safety and surgical precision. The market exhibits a leading segment in surgical sutures and staplers, which accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023, while electrosurgical devices are capturing the fastest growth due to their expanding use in modern surgical techniques. Geographically, the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo and its metropolitan area, dominates this market largely because of its dense population, higher concentration of advanced medical facilities, and strong economic base fostering healthcare advancements.Key Highlights from the Report➤ The Japan surgical equipments market was valued at US$ 859.82 million in 2023.➤ The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2024 and 2031.➤ Surgical sutures and staplers constitute the largest segment in market revenue share.➤ Electrosurgical devices represent the fastest-growing product segment in surgical equipment.➤ The aging population in Japan, with over one-third aged 65 and above, significantly drives the demand for surgical devices.➤ The Kanto region leads the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high population density.Market SegmentationThe Japan surgical equipments market segmentation is primarily categorized by product type, application, and end-user, offering a comprehensive overview of the market landscape.By product type, the market includes surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices, electrosurgical devices, laparoscopic devices, wound closure devices, and robotic and computer-assisted systems. Among these, wound closure devices are expected to lead the market share due to their essential role in surgical procedures, followed by the increasing adoption of robotic surgical systems that enhance precision and reduce recovery time.Application segmentation covers minimally invasive surgical procedures and open surgeries, with minimally invasive methods gaining traction owing to reduced patient trauma and quicker post-operative recovery. The application areas span gynecology, urology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, and other specialized surgical fields, with gynecology and urology showing notable growth due to advances in robotic-assisted pelvic surgeries.From an end-user perspective, hospitals dominate the market given their extensive capacity for diverse and complex surgeries. The Japan surgical equipments market demonstrates marked regional variation with the Kanto region dominating due to its dense population, economic strength, and concentration of cutting-edge healthcare facilities. Tokyo, within Kanto, boasts an impressive 13.1 hospital beds per 1,000 population, significantly higher than OECD averages, reflecting superior healthcare access and surgical service availability. This infrastructure fosters a high demand for surgical equipment, especially advanced and robotic technologies. The Kansai region stands out for projected rapid growth, fueled by prestigious medical institutions such as Osaka University Hospital and Kyoto University Hospital, which act as hubs for surgical innovation and research. Kansai benefits from government incentives aimed at medical device development and regional biomedical clusters that support partnerships between manufacturers, academia, and hospitals.Other regions, including Chubu and Kyushu, also contribute to the market expansion, but the combination of demographic factors and healthcare investments places Kanto and Kansai in leading roles. Overall, Japan’s aging population across regions amplifies the need for surgical interventions, pushing demand for sophisticated surgical instruments nationwide.Market DynamicsMarket Drivers: The primary growth drivers include Japan’s rapidly aging population, technological advancements in surgical equipment, and increased adoption of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries. The rise in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions also elevates the demand for specialized surgical tools. Government efforts to modernize healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies further stimulate market expansion.Market Restraints: High costs associated with advanced surgical equipment can hamper widespread adoption, particularly among smaller healthcare facilities. Regulatory complexities and stringent standards for medical devices may slow product introductions and innovation cycles. Additionally, competition from lower-cost device imports poses challenges to domestic manufacturers.Market Opportunities: Increasing investments in R&D for smart surgical instruments and AI-enabled devices present significant growth prospects. Expansion into outpatient surgical services and tele-surgery technologies can open new avenues. Collaboration between global and local companies to tailor devices to Japan's demographic and healthcare needs supports further market penetration. Company Insights• Johnson & Johnson• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc• B. Braun• Smith & Nephew PLC• Stryker Corp• Aspen Group Inc• Medtronic PLC• BD (Becton Dickinson)Recent developments-In September 2025, Medicaroid, in partnership with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, expanded regulatory approval for its hinotori Surgical Robot System to cover general surgery beyond urological procedures, marking a milestone in Japan’s robotic surgical systems adoption.-In June 2025, a major Japanese medical device manufacturer invested in next-generation endoscopic and laparoscopic equipment focused on minimally invasive surgeries, responding to increasing demand driven by the country’s aging population and quest for surgical precision.ConclusionThe Japan surgical equipments market is poised for significant growth over the coming decade, driven by demographic shifts, technological innovation, and healthcare modernization efforts. With a robust market size expected to nearly double by 2031 and a strong adoption trend toward minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, the country solidifies its status as a leader in surgical technology advancement. The dominance of the Kanto and Kansai regions reflects the critical role of population density and infrastructure in shaping market dynamics. Strategic investments by manufacturers, combined with supportive government policies, highlight a promising future for surgical equipment innovation and deployment in Japan, catering to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike. This comprehensive landscape offers ample opportunities for stakeholders across the surgical ecosystem to grow and innovate.

